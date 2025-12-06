Situated On The Shores Of Lake Washington With Beaches And Tree-Lined Streets Is An Idyllic Seattle Neighborhood

Madison Park may not be considered one of the friendliest neighborhoods in the country, but it's arguably the most beautiful, with its landscape and lake views that are hard to match. In Madison Park, you can access Lake Washington from two beaches and also through a botanical lens at Washington Arboretum, with its 230 acres of gardens and wetlands. The Arboretum's main 2-mile loop trail gives you shoreline views of Lake Washington's Union Bay, and takes you past popular attractions like its Pacific Connections Garden.

With a large grassy slope for lounging, a swimming beach, and Seattle skyline views over Lake Washington, it's no wonder Travel + Leisure named Madison Park Beach as one of Washington's 15 most beautiful beaches. A 400-foot swim beach is just one part of the larger Madison Park, which checks off all of the major (sand) boxes: play area, restrooms, benches and tennis courts. A block north, you'll find its smaller, grassier sister, North Madison Park Beach, where you can glimpse Mount Rainier across the lake on a clear day.

As delicious as it is convenient, Madison Park has its share of high quality, park-adjacent food like Cactus Madison Park with its fresh take on Mexican fare and neighborhood cafe Madison Kitchen. It's not a problem that The Independence Pizzeria is to-go only, as you can grab your pie and walk mere steps to Madison Park Beach for a chill sunset pizza picnic.