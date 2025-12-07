Nestled Between Phoenix And Flagstaff Is Arizona's Historic Frontier Hub With Outdoor Adventure And Wild Trails
Driving into Mayer, Arizona, you'll notice the town's welcome sign politely asks that visitors "Please slow down and enjoy it!" If you do, you might discover fascinating frontier history, eccentric architecture, and rugged hiking paths in what's considered the state's geographical center.
Mayer is an ideal location for visiting some of northern Arizona's best spots, such as Prescott, another Arizona town full of trails and sunshine that lies around 26 miles to the northwest. Flagstaff is 88 miles up the I-17, while Phoenix can be found over 74 miles south. If flying is in the cards, Prescott Regional Airport will be your closest transit hub — just a 30-minute drive away — with regular United flights from major U.S. cities; otherwise, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is roughly a one-hour drive away.
At 20.1 square miles, and with a population of fewer than 1,000 people as of 2025, Mayer is a blink-and-you'll-miss-it town. However, it's worth stopping in because it still has a lot to offer.
Discover a historic frontier town
Arizona has several preserved frontier towns, but Mayer offers less re-enacted saloon shootouts and more understated Old West heritage. Previously known for its copper mines and ranches, it was a bustling community in the early 1900s (via Arizona's Family). Its namesake, Joe Mayer, was a teenage runaway who joined the circus and later founded Mayer in 1882. His entrepreneurial spirit led him into mine investment, ranch work, and even a stint running a business making toothpicks out of cactus needles. He was, by all accounts, an interesting chap!
Many structures in Mayer are on the National Register of Historic Places, like the Business Block, Red Brick Schoolhouse, and Mayer Smokestack — a 129.5-foot tower built in 1917 that can be spotted from a mile out of town. Unfortunately, you can no longer book a room at the timeless Central Hotel, but you can marvel at the exterior of this gem from 1899. Rumor has it that, in true frontier fashion, it was once a brothel. Referring to the town, Joe Mayer's daughter reportedly remarked, "It was a very quiet life, but once in a while somebody would get drunk and kill the other one." Thankfully, today's Mayer is much sleepier — and safer.
From frontier life to the future, no stay in Mayer is complete without a visit to Arcosanti. Designed in 1970 as an eco-friendly city, Arcosanti is one of the area's top attractions. As people still reside there, visitors can only book tours at select times from Thursday to Sunday. Arcosanti resident Mary Hoadley told Tucson Sentinel, "I got captivated by the idea of going off into the desert to build a prototype alternative to sprawl. It was as appealing 50 years ago as it is today, and as needed."
Explore Mayer's wild trails
Outdoor activities abound in Mayer, with something for every brand of explorer. Hike to see stunning views of Mount Union, go horseback riding at Foothills Ranch, or paddle among dotted granite islands in Watson Lake located around 35 minutes away. Creekside Lodge and Cabins is a local favorite, with cozy rooms that place you just a four-minute drive from Big Bug Trailhead. This is the starting point for one of the most popular hiking routes in the area, the Copper Mountain Loop.
Expect a whole-day excursion on Copper Mountain Loop, which takes up to 6.5 hours and includes a 1,292-foot elevation gain. Surrounded by juniper trees and cacti, you'll take in epic vistas of the mountains and the sweeping Arizona landscape. This is also said to be ideal for trail runners and mountain bikers, but regardless of how you take on the loop, you'll need to pack sunscreen, a hat, insect repellent (it's not called Big Bug Trailhead for nothing), and all the water you can carry. Despite the slightly cooler temperatures as you climb, it's important to remember that Arizona has some pretty dangerous hikes, and this promises to be a hot one between May and September. Even so, one AllTrails reviewer called this "my favorite trail to get out of the Phoenix summer heat — 1 hr north of Phoenix and typically 15 degrees cooler."
After a long day of taking on the trails, head back to your Creekside cabin, where their red, heart-shaped bathtubs give a nod to Mayer's nickname, "The Heart of Arizona."