Nestled Between Phoenix And Flagstaff Is Arizona's Historic Frontier Hub With Outdoor Adventure And Wild Trails

Arizona has several preserved frontier towns, but Mayer offers less re-enacted saloon shootouts and more understated Old West heritage. Previously known for its copper mines and ranches, it was a bustling community in the early 1900s (via Arizona's Family). Its namesake, Joe Mayer, was a teenage runaway who joined the circus and later founded Mayer in 1882. His entrepreneurial spirit led him into mine investment, ranch work, and even a stint running a business making toothpicks out of cactus needles. He was, by all accounts, an interesting chap!

Many structures in Mayer are on the National Register of Historic Places, like the Business Block, Red Brick Schoolhouse, and Mayer Smokestack — a 129.5-foot tower built in 1917 that can be spotted from a mile out of town. Unfortunately, you can no longer book a room at the timeless Central Hotel, but you can marvel at the exterior of this gem from 1899. Rumor has it that, in true frontier fashion, it was once a brothel. Referring to the town, Joe Mayer's daughter reportedly remarked, "It was a very quiet life, but once in a while somebody would get drunk and kill the other one." Thankfully, today's Mayer is much sleepier — and safer.

From frontier life to the future, no stay in Mayer is complete without a visit to Arcosanti. Designed in 1970 as an eco-friendly city, Arcosanti is one of the area's top attractions. As people still reside there, visitors can only book tours at select times from Thursday to Sunday. Arcosanti resident Mary Hoadley told Tucson Sentinel, "I got captivated by the idea of going off into the desert to build a prototype alternative to sprawl. It was as appealing 50 years ago as it is today, and as needed."