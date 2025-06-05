Arizona's Mile-High Desert Lake Has A Seasonal Campground And Is Dotted With Granite Islands For Paddling

Arizona boasts many geological marvel: the summits of Sedona, the basins of the Grand Canyon, and one of the state's most photographed natural wonders, Horseshoe Bend. With all this to see, Prescott might not be top of your travel bucket list, but if you seek higher elevation for a welcome getaway from the stifling heat of Arizona's deserts, it's time to bump it up to first place. Just off Highway 89, you'll find a paddler's playground: Watson Lake.

This remarkable reservoir sits at 5,161 feet in elevation — about a mile above sea level — and is surrounded by invigorating rock climbs and hiking trails. If you're flying in, Prescott Regional Airport is just 11 minutes' drive away, with regular United flights from nearby major cities like Los Angeles and Denver. It's known as one of the best airports for visiting the Grand Canyon, but it's convenient for Watson Lake too. If you can't get there, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is anywhere from 90 minutes to over two hours away by car, depending on traffic. There's no public transport directly to the lake, so hiring a car from one of the rental companies located in Prescott, like Avis or Enterprise, can have you lakeside in just 10 minutes.

What sets the Watson Lake landscape apart are the quirky boulders scattered across the water. The smooth Granite Dells look almost manmade, but they date back around 1.4 billion years, so you'll want your camera out for this unusual scenery. On average, the lake is just under 16 feet deep, and although swimming is forbidden due to water quality concerns, you won't be stuck for exciting things to do there.