Arizona's Mile-High Desert Lake Has A Seasonal Campground And Is Dotted With Granite Islands For Paddling
Arizona boasts many geological marvel: the summits of Sedona, the basins of the Grand Canyon, and one of the state's most photographed natural wonders, Horseshoe Bend. With all this to see, Prescott might not be top of your travel bucket list, but if you seek higher elevation for a welcome getaway from the stifling heat of Arizona's deserts, it's time to bump it up to first place. Just off Highway 89, you'll find a paddler's playground: Watson Lake.
This remarkable reservoir sits at 5,161 feet in elevation — about a mile above sea level — and is surrounded by invigorating rock climbs and hiking trails. If you're flying in, Prescott Regional Airport is just 11 minutes' drive away, with regular United flights from nearby major cities like Los Angeles and Denver. It's known as one of the best airports for visiting the Grand Canyon, but it's convenient for Watson Lake too. If you can't get there, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is anywhere from 90 minutes to over two hours away by car, depending on traffic. There's no public transport directly to the lake, so hiring a car from one of the rental companies located in Prescott, like Avis or Enterprise, can have you lakeside in just 10 minutes.
What sets the Watson Lake landscape apart are the quirky boulders scattered across the water. The smooth Granite Dells look almost manmade, but they date back around 1.4 billion years, so you'll want your camera out for this unusual scenery. On average, the lake is just under 16 feet deep, and although swimming is forbidden due to water quality concerns, you won't be stuck for exciting things to do there.
Explore the Watson Lake islands
The South Boat Ramp area is a good place to park up for a small fee if you want to spend the day. From there you can rent boats, kayaks, canoes or stand-up paddleboards to get out on the calm water. Or you can pack your rod if you fancy some fishing for bass, trout, or bullhead catfish which requires a permit from Arizona Game & Fish.
For those who hear the call of the surrounding mountains, there are plenty of rock climbing and hiking opportunities nearby, and Granite Mountain Guides offers climbing trips and courses in the area for a range of abilities. Between Watson Lake and nearby Willow Lake, there are more than 600 routes for climbers, so experienced outdoor enthusiasts will find lots of routes to choose from. If you're able and up for a little bit of scrambling over rocks, Watson Lake Loop is around 5 miles long and takes you all the way around the water and over some of the lake's beautiful granite boulders. One Tripadvisor hiker said the hike took them 2.5 hours, concluding, "Worth every minute!"
Other popular trails in the area include Easter Island and Quartz Canyon trails. But beginner hikers may particularly enjoy the Peavine trail, which was once a historic "rails-to-trails" location, meaning it's one of many trails in North America that have been converted from railways. Hikers can tackle part of the Prescott Peavine National Recreation Trail, or if you just want to see the outdoors without any of the sweat and grime, hire an e-bike for a leisurely ride instead.
Camp under the Arizona stars
Peaceful Watson Lake Park is an idyllic location for camping, but it's only permitted Thursdays to Mondays from April until October. There are 19 reserved pitches and 15 others allocated on arrival, but the park advises making reservations at least seven days in advance. Within the camp grounds, you'll find restrooms, showers, picnic tables, and BBQs to really make the most of lake life. Horseshoe pits, a playground for young explorers, and the 18-hole Watson Lake Disc Golf Course offer something a little different after an energetic day of water sports. Pets are allowed, so don't leave your four-legged camping companions at home.
If you're bringing a camper van, nearby Point of Rocks RV Campground is a 15-minute walk from the North Boat Ramp. Or if you don't fancy roughing it in nature, there are some lovely boutique hotels and lodges located just a 10-minute drive away in Prescott, Arizona's mountainous former capital city. The Sheldon Street Lodge, for example, offers a rustic feel while being perfectly situated near vacation amenities like grocery stores and restaurants.
Whether or not you decide to camp at Watson Lake, one of the most memorable experiences there is the Lunar Night Paddle experience from Prescott Outdoors. It's a tranquil kayak trip at sundown where you can quietly float under the moonlight and finish the evening toasting s'mores on a fire pit. With tandem kayaks available, this is one of the most romantic activities at Watson Lake and an absolute must-do for couples. In the past, the experience has only been offered on selected dates, so you'll need to contact Prescott Outdoors directly or keep an eye on its social media pages to snap up a spot when they become available. It will be worth the wait, and it's a wholly unique way to experience this little-known Arizona gem of a park.