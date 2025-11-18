This 'Proud American' Chicago Suburb Shines With Scenic Kayaking, Fishing Spots, And Local Events

The village of New Lenox is a haven for outdoor recreation, boasting open spaces, trails, and waterways. Hickory Creek Preserve is one of the highlights, offering year-round recreation in just over 1,500 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and prairie landscapes. The access point, Hickory Creek Barrens, connects visitors with a network of trails ranging from just a few miles to long-distance routes exceeding 20 miles.

Anglers can cast a line in city parks, like Hibernia Park's well-stocked, 9-acre lake, while families can take advantage of the splash pad and boat rentals for added fun. Sharon's Bay Park, another Will County spot located in New Lenox, offers fishing opportunities for species like largemouth bass and several types of catfish. The Des Plaines River and various other city parks and lakes have even more fishing hotspots just minutes from town.

The I&M Canal and Des Plaines River are within a short drive, providing scenic stretches of idyllic kayaking and canoeing waters at specific access points and multiple sections of paved trails. The surrounding Will County waterways, such as Lake Chaminwood Preserve, Whalon Lake, and the Monee Reservoir, have excellent kayaking opportunities and various canoe and kayak rental options.