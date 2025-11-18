This 'Proud American' Chicago Suburb Shines With Scenic Kayaking, Fishing Spots, And Local Events
Just beyond Chicago's iconic skyline, the Illinois landscape opens into scenic nature preserves, calm fishing waters, and small towns that thrive on community spirit. One of those communities is New Lenox, Illinois, the "Home of Proud Americans." This is where suburban life meets adventure with open spaces to explore, waterways perfect for paddling or casting a line, and a downtown that comes alive with markets, live music, and seasonal festivals.
The village of New Lenox and its over 27,000 residents enjoy a laid-back way of life situated just 40 miles southwest of bustling downtown Chicago. New Lenox is in an ideal location near Interstates 80 and 355, making it one of the area's most accessible suburbs for travelers with an itinerary filled with Chicago's under-the-radar gems. With the village sitting just off Interstate 80, it's a convenient stop for road trippers exploring the neon nostalgia and kitschy Americana of the "Mother Road," Route 66.
If a Chicago road trip isn't in the cards, two of the city's major airports, Chicago Midway International Airport (MDW) and America's most well-connected airport, O'Hare International Airport (ORD), will land visitors within 45 minutes of New Lenox. Both offer nonstop connections across the U.S. and abroad, as well as on-site car rental service. Traveling via Chicago's commuter rail is another viable option. With its accessibility and welcoming atmosphere, New Lenox is the best of both worlds: a base for relaxation and adventure.
Scenic kayaking and fishing spots in New Lenox
The village of New Lenox is a haven for outdoor recreation, boasting open spaces, trails, and waterways. Hickory Creek Preserve is one of the highlights, offering year-round recreation in just over 1,500 acres of woodlands, wetlands, and prairie landscapes. The access point, Hickory Creek Barrens, connects visitors with a network of trails ranging from just a few miles to long-distance routes exceeding 20 miles.
Anglers can cast a line in city parks, like Hibernia Park's well-stocked, 9-acre lake, while families can take advantage of the splash pad and boat rentals for added fun. Sharon's Bay Park, another Will County spot located in New Lenox, offers fishing opportunities for species like largemouth bass and several types of catfish. The Des Plaines River and various other city parks and lakes have even more fishing hotspots just minutes from town.
The I&M Canal and Des Plaines River are within a short drive, providing scenic stretches of idyllic kayaking and canoeing waters at specific access points and multiple sections of paved trails. The surrounding Will County waterways, such as Lake Chaminwood Preserve, Whalon Lake, and the Monee Reservoir, have excellent kayaking opportunities and various canoe and kayak rental options.
New Lenox's festivals, markets, and community events
Beyond its ample outdoor recreation, New Lenox has a calendar full of community events that showcase small-town spirit. From the popular Summer Concert Series at the Performing Arts Pavilion, featuring nationally renowned performers, to the intimate farmers' markets and movie nights, the events in New Lenox bring neighbors and visitors together.
The farmers' markets feature locally grown vegetables, baked goods, and handmade crafts, running from May until September. Meanwhile, food trucks and live music events are held around town throughout the summer. Seasonal events, like the Independence Day celebration, Pumpkin Smash, and Scarecrow Stroll, invite visitors to mingle with locals, sample businesses and food trucks, and experience the city's affinity for live music. New Lenox's unique Loyalty Day Parade shows the "Home of Proud Americans" and their patriotic spirit.
Of course, favorites like the Christmas in the Commons celebration and Last Call Before Fall celebrate the seasonal transitions, transforming the area with tree-lighting, holiday activities, craft beer, and even more live music. The events on the New Lenox calendar offer more than just entertainment for locals; they're a glimpse into the heart of the community and a chance for tourists to connect with local traditions.