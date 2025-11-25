Arizona's Easy Sedona Hike Is A Scenic Trail With Stunning Red Rock Formations And Panoramic Desert Views
Considering the number of hikes and vortexes one can explore in Sedona (119 trails and counting), visitors to the world's most mindful escape are definitely spoiled for choice. Luckily, you don't have to go too far to find some of the city's best hikes, as seen in the hidden gem, Margs Draw Trail, just outside of Uptown Sedona. Also marked as Trail #163, this easy 4.1-mile out-and-back path connects to other trail networks and offers panoramic views of stunning red rock formations, including some of Sedona's most famous, like Snoopy Rock (which really does look like Snoopy asleep on his back) and Cathedral Rock.
Possibly named for an 1800s horse that used to roam the area, the lesser-traversed Margs Draw is in the Coconino National Forest, so it's closed to mountain bikers (but not horses or leashed pets), making it a peaceful and scenic trail just minutes from Sedona's center. Stroll through this desert landscape filled with manzanita trees and inhale the soothing fragrances of the juniper, pinyon pine, and Arizona cypresses lining the trail.
If visiting Sedona in the springtime, you'll be met with the colorful desert cacti and wildflower bloom, while summertime hikers will want to get an early start to avoid being caught in the heat on this mostly exposed trail. Javelinas and bunnies may join you on your hike, making this accessible trail a perfect place to experience the best of what Sedona has to offer.
How to reach Margs Draw Trail
The relatively flat Margs Draw only has a 416-foot elevation change at the start of the trailhead on Schnebley Hill Road, so it's ideal for beginner hikers (one 79-year-old woman on AllTrails notes that this was her first hike ever, and she did the whole thing). It's easy enough for families, too, making it similar to Buddha Beach, another family-friendly hiking spot in Sedona.
Speaking of trailheads, there are a few ways to access Margs Draw. You can find one trailhead on Schnebly Hill Road, which leads south and ends at the other trailhead on Sombart Lane, although you can also continue taking it down to the Broken Arrow Trail (another access point for Margs Draw). Both trailheads have parking lots, and since the trail isn't overly popular, you likely won't have to circle to get a spot. Keep in mind that your mileage may vary depending on when you visit — Sedona gets millions of visitors every year, and weekends can get quite busy.
This versatility is one of the best characteristics of Margs Draw. It can be tackled either as a quick hike for a few hours, or you can connect to other trails to make a day of it. If beginning at Sombart Lane, you'll come to a junction about half a mile in: The left path will lead you to Huckaby Trail at Schnebly Hill, and the right will go to Broken Arrow, which some folks prefer since this direction offers particularly stunning red rock views. Like Pokémon, try to catch sight of all the rocks. Wilson Mountain, Steamboat Rock, and Thunder Mountain all dot the landscape, making this a great spot to get stunning views rivaling those found at Red Rock State Park.