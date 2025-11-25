Arizona's Easy Sedona Hike Is A Scenic Trail With Stunning Red Rock Formations And Panoramic Desert Views

Considering the number of hikes and vortexes one can explore in Sedona (119 trails and counting), visitors to the world's most mindful escape are definitely spoiled for choice. Luckily, you don't have to go too far to find some of the city's best hikes, as seen in the hidden gem, Margs Draw Trail, just outside of Uptown Sedona. Also marked as Trail #163, this easy 4.1-mile out-and-back path connects to other trail networks and offers panoramic views of stunning red rock formations, including some of Sedona's most famous, like Snoopy Rock (which really does look like Snoopy asleep on his back) and Cathedral Rock.

Possibly named for an 1800s horse that used to roam the area, the lesser-traversed Margs Draw is in the Coconino National Forest, so it's closed to mountain bikers (but not horses or leashed pets), making it a peaceful and scenic trail just minutes from Sedona's center. Stroll through this desert landscape filled with manzanita trees and inhale the soothing fragrances of the juniper, pinyon pine, and Arizona cypresses lining the trail.

If visiting Sedona in the springtime, you'll be met with the colorful desert cacti and wildflower bloom, while summertime hikers will want to get an early start to avoid being caught in the heat on this mostly exposed trail. Javelinas and bunnies may join you on your hike, making this accessible trail a perfect place to experience the best of what Sedona has to offer.