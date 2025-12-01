The 5 Worst Beach Town Living Drawbacks People Should Know Before Moving To One

Imagine hearing waves crashing along the shore and being able to feel the sand in between your toes daily. This could be your life if you make the move to a beach town. I have lived in Redondo Beach, a coastal city in Los Angeles' South Bay, for all of my life. I can truly say that there is nothing like it, nor have I had the desire to move inland. Living in a beach town means your days will be filled with stunning sunsets and summers. Not to mention that the distinct smell of the sea air will invigorate your senses and make you appreciate your surroundings even more.

And that's not all. A study conducted by The Ohio State University in 2025 states that living by the ocean may increase your lifespan. That is to say that beach town living is both mentally and physically restorative. Impressive, right? But this lifestyle is not for everyone, and admittedly, it's not all sunshine and rainbows. Beach town living may be a major life goal for many, but it could go awry if you don't know what you're getting yourself into, especially if you've never lived on the coast.

Take it from me, living in a beach town requires patience and, in some cases, deep pockets. So, before you start scrolling through Zillow and booking house tours, here are the worst drawbacks to consider if you aspire to move to the coast.