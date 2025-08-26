The Worst Beachgoer Habits That Will Put A Damper On Everyone Else's Day In The Sun

There is, so it is said, no accounting for taste. Take country music, for example. While 18% of women are happy to endure its southern twang, that figure drops to 8% for men (per Coleman Insights). The number halves again on its way to assessing younger listener habits. Meanwhile, a commonly held axiom states that the more divisive a person's music taste, the louder they tend to play it. Such a notion is problematic when it comes to a surf-and-sand day out.

There are many ways to enjoy the beach. For some, it's all about the water. Others want to play sports, children wish to make sandcastles, and for those of us interested in exploring the limits of inertia, none of the above fits quite nicely. Reading a good book, sipping a chilled drink, or perhaps simply indulging in a series of never-ending naps? It's as good a way to spend a vacation as any. And it's also why excessive noise sucks. Sure, kids want to play, and such things are mere background sounds that merge with the crashing of the waves and the screeching of the gulls. The same cannot be said for the dissonant blaring of overly loud music.

The idea of taking music to the beach really took off with the birth of the transistor during the 1950s. Such items were low-powered by modern standards, and the tinny blaring of nascent rock and roll was tolerable. Today, a simple Bluetooth phone hook-up can reach 124 decibels, which is concert-level loud, in case you were wondering. And sure, law enforcement isn't going to stand for that. But as far as the whomp-whomps of less powerful rigs are concerned, the best thing to do is find another spot.