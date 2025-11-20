Houston's Boutique Hotel With Retro Vibes Is A Stylish Getaway Keeping The Spirit Of The '70s Alive
In a city defined by its forward-looking skyline and Space City nickname, a refreshingly stylish getaway in Houston Heights invites travelers to take a trip back in time. Rising from the bones of a roadside relic with a seedy past, the Heights House Hotel has been reborn as a boutique destination whose retro flair keeps the '70s spirit alive. It's a groovy homage to the neighborhood's past and sets a new standard for bold reinvention going forward.
The story began in 2020, when Jivar Foty (Rise Construction) and George Giannukos (Accent Sign and Awning Company) joined forces to rescue the long-forgotten Astro Inn, a rundown 1970s motel left to decay for decades. How bad was it? About $3.5 million worth of bad, which is the amount the partners invested in a top-to-bottom, year-long renovation. When the hotel reopened in 2021, the Heights community was stunned. Their neighborhood now had its first true boutique hotel, complete with an outdoor pool, restaurant, and a lounge designed for travelers as well as locals.
Following the renovation, Heights House Hotel joined Choice Hotels as part of the brand's Ascend Collection. The global hotel chain has more than 7,500 properties in 40-plus countries and territories.
What makes Heights House Hotel special
The renovation marked a dramatic leap in service and comfort, yet it stayed true to the '70s spirit of its predecessor. Preserving the structure's A-frame lobby, Foty's construction team infused the space with bright colors, neon signage, and mid-century-inspired décor that makes the whole place feel unapologetically fun. A giant neon sign, crafted by Giannukos's Accent Sign and Awning Company, welcomes visitors on arrival, while a massive "Good Vibes Only" mural sets the tone on the front facade. Inside, a conference room glows with neon-lit UFO art, and one of the outdoor corridors celebrates music legends with larger-than-life murals of Ziggy Stardust-era David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, and KISS legend Gene Simmons.
Inside the property's 133 guest rooms, the vibrant color palette and pop-culture artwork continue. Some rooms even feature trippy astronaut art, including one riding a camel. The furnishings strike a balance between vintage aesthetic and modern comfort, with many pieces repurposed from the former Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas. Highlights include Simmons Beautyrest memory foam mattresses, down-feather pillows, and retro mini-bar fridges.
Outside, a 3,200-square-foot courtyard completes the boutique experience with a welcoming pool and shaded cabanas. For non-guests aged 21 and over, six-hour pool passes are available for $25, with the option to rent a cabana for group gatherings.
Visiting the Heights House Hotel
Located northwest of downtown Houston, near White Oak Music Hall and within easy reach of the area's trendiest bars and restaurants, Heights House Hotel sits at 100 W. Cavalcade Street, just off Interstate 45 and about 17 miles from George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Guests arriving by car can take advantage of free parking, while those exploring without wheels are only a 10-minute walk from the METROrail Cavalcade Station, offering direct access to the heart of downtown.
For visitors, Houston might be considered America's other "Sin City," behind Las Vegas, but the metropolis and its surrounding suburbs offer far more rewarding experiences. The Space Center Houston and the Museum of Fine Arts both rank among the top attractions in Texas. Those willing to venture beyond the city limits can head east to Beaumont, an escape filled with rural charm and natural beauty, or travel a few hours north into lush wilderness with old-growth forests. Wherever your adventures take you, Heights House Hotel will be waiting with a funky room, a lively lounge, and a big, inviting pool to cool off in.