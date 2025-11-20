Houston's Boutique Hotel With Retro Vibes Is A Stylish Getaway Keeping The Spirit Of The '70s Alive

In a city defined by its forward-looking skyline and Space City nickname, a refreshingly stylish getaway in Houston Heights invites travelers to take a trip back in time. Rising from the bones of a roadside relic with a seedy past, the Heights House Hotel has been reborn as a boutique destination whose retro flair keeps the '70s spirit alive. It's a groovy homage to the neighborhood's past and sets a new standard for bold reinvention going forward.

The story began in 2020, when Jivar Foty (Rise Construction) and George Giannukos (Accent Sign and Awning Company) joined forces to rescue the long-forgotten Astro Inn, a rundown 1970s motel left to decay for decades. How bad was it? About $3.5 million worth of bad, which is the amount the partners invested in a top-to-bottom, year-long renovation. When the hotel reopened in 2021, the Heights community was stunned. Their neighborhood now had its first true boutique hotel, complete with an outdoor pool, restaurant, and a lounge designed for travelers as well as locals.

Following the renovation, Heights House Hotel joined Choice Hotels as part of the brand's Ascend Collection. The global hotel chain has more than 7,500 properties in 40-plus countries and territories.