America's Most Historic Thanksgiving Parade Is A Seasonal Spectacle On The Massachusetts Coast

Don't you just love Thanksgiving? Whether it's time with family and friends, high-drama football, copious amounts of food (more pumpkin pie please), or the colorful parades, this national holiday has a lot going for it. Thanksgiving Day dates back to 1621, when it's said the English pilgrims first broke bread with the indigenous Wampanoag people. This feast took place in the seaside town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, which continues to host the most historic — and the only historically accurate — Thanksgiving parade in the country: America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration.

If you love Thanksgiving parades, this is one for the bucket list. It takes place around the town's historic harbor and waterfront neighborhood, and focuses on the rich history of Thanksgiving and America as a nation. As the floats move down the streets, you can see scenes recreating the first Thanksgiving and showing how this meal created a national holiday of thanks and gratitude. The parade floats also depict important moments in American history throughout five centuries. You might see the English settlers' ship, the Mayflower, or memorials for fallen U.S. soldiers from various wars floating down Main Street.

Whatever scenes are chosen each year, you can be certain they'll be historically accurate and in chronological order. The parade organizers also pride themselves on celebrating and promoting all cultures that have helped shape America's heritage. The vibrant floats and their marching companions are joined by military bands playing drums and bugles to honor past and current soldiers. Historical anniversaries often get a specially made float on certain years. Former floats at the parade include the Apollo 11 moon landing and the D-Day battle in Normandy, commemorating their 50th and 75th anniversaries, respectively. Military helicopters, giant turkeys, Boston sports teams, and even Santa also make an appearance most years.