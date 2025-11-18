America's Most Historic Thanksgiving Parade Is A Seasonal Spectacle On The Massachusetts Coast
Don't you just love Thanksgiving? Whether it's time with family and friends, high-drama football, copious amounts of food (more pumpkin pie please), or the colorful parades, this national holiday has a lot going for it. Thanksgiving Day dates back to 1621, when it's said the English pilgrims first broke bread with the indigenous Wampanoag people. This feast took place in the seaside town of Plymouth, Massachusetts, which continues to host the most historic — and the only historically accurate — Thanksgiving parade in the country: America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration.
If you love Thanksgiving parades, this is one for the bucket list. It takes place around the town's historic harbor and waterfront neighborhood, and focuses on the rich history of Thanksgiving and America as a nation. As the floats move down the streets, you can see scenes recreating the first Thanksgiving and showing how this meal created a national holiday of thanks and gratitude. The parade floats also depict important moments in American history throughout five centuries. You might see the English settlers' ship, the Mayflower, or memorials for fallen U.S. soldiers from various wars floating down Main Street.
Whatever scenes are chosen each year, you can be certain they'll be historically accurate and in chronological order. The parade organizers also pride themselves on celebrating and promoting all cultures that have helped shape America's heritage. The vibrant floats and their marching companions are joined by military bands playing drums and bugles to honor past and current soldiers. Historical anniversaries often get a specially made float on certain years. Former floats at the parade include the Apollo 11 moon landing and the D-Day battle in Normandy, commemorating their 50th and 75th anniversaries, respectively. Military helicopters, giant turkeys, Boston sports teams, and even Santa also make an appearance most years.
Tips for enjoying America's historic Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration
Plymouth's Thanksgiving parade starts at Plymouth Rock, even though it's considered one of America's most disappointing tourist traps. Not to worry, you're here for the parade, not the rock, and the parade quickly pushes up the main streets through town. There are multiple viewing areas at the beginning of the route, where you can also find food trucks, craft beer and wine tents, and a children's area.
America's Hometown Thanksgiving Celebration takes place on the Saturday before Thanksgiving, so don't turn up on Thanksgiving Day. It's part of over a week of events, including orchestra concerts, a Sunday market on the harbor, poetry readings, film screenings, food drives, and talks and performances by the Wampanoag people. On Saturday, get there by 9 a.m. if you want to see the opening ceremony, or 10 a.m. if you just want to see the parade. You can park near Lincoln Street and catch a free shuttle bus to the waterfront. They run from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m., giving you ample time to enjoy the festivities. Just remember certain roads will be closed downtown for the parade, so plan accordingly.
Plymouth is a bayside town about one hour's drive from Boston. You can fly into Boston Logan International Airport from most major U.S. cities, as well as some international destinations, such as Aruba, Cancun, and Dublin. Early October is reportedly the best time to buy airline tickets for Thanksgiving travel. But you may still be able to find some last-minute deals, even if you book in November. You also might want to extend your stay in Plymouth after the Thanksgiving celebration. It's a charming New Hampshire college town bathed in New England charm.