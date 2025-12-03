Massachusetts' Wildly Underrated Village Is A Serene Cape Cod Escape With Pristine Beaches

If you're imagining a getaway to the northeast of the United States, you'll likely find yourself considering a vacation to Cape Cod. as the Cape has everything from lively towns like Provincetown and Chatham to amazing seafood and lovely beaches. One underrated village is called Cotuit, located on the south shore of the Cape overlooking Nantucket Sound. With a population of just over 3,000, it's a historic village that was inhabited by the Wampanoag before the arrival of colonial settlers in the 1600s. Eventually, Bostonians would come to Cape Cod, with many visiting summer homes by the turn of the 20th century.

Cotuit is a peaceful getaway thanks to its setting, its small, close-knit community, and wonderful beaches. Geographically, it's unique because there are three bays (Cotuit, West, and North Bays) connected by two saltwater rivers (the Seapuit River and the Cotuit Narrows). This seaside village touts having a tight-knit community where gatherings are common and a peaceful lifestyle is encouraged. Charming outdoor spots, like the Cotuit Center for the Arts and Eagle Pond & Little River Sanctuary, are must-visits for those in the area.

If you want to travel to Cotuit, the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis is about 10 miles away and has service from a handful of domestic locations. Boston Logan International Airport is about 70 miles away. Cotuit is one of seven villages that make up Cape Cod's largest town, the artsy and beautiful Barnstable. The drive from Boston takes about 90 minutes.