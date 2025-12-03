Massachusetts' Wildly Underrated Village Is A Serene Cape Cod Escape With Pristine Beaches
If you're imagining a getaway to the northeast of the United States, you'll likely find yourself considering a vacation to Cape Cod. as the Cape has everything from lively towns like Provincetown and Chatham to amazing seafood and lovely beaches. One underrated village is called Cotuit, located on the south shore of the Cape overlooking Nantucket Sound. With a population of just over 3,000, it's a historic village that was inhabited by the Wampanoag before the arrival of colonial settlers in the 1600s. Eventually, Bostonians would come to Cape Cod, with many visiting summer homes by the turn of the 20th century.
Cotuit is a peaceful getaway thanks to its setting, its small, close-knit community, and wonderful beaches. Geographically, it's unique because there are three bays (Cotuit, West, and North Bays) connected by two saltwater rivers (the Seapuit River and the Cotuit Narrows). This seaside village touts having a tight-knit community where gatherings are common and a peaceful lifestyle is encouraged. Charming outdoor spots, like the Cotuit Center for the Arts and Eagle Pond & Little River Sanctuary, are must-visits for those in the area.
If you want to travel to Cotuit, the Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis is about 10 miles away and has service from a handful of domestic locations. Boston Logan International Airport is about 70 miles away. Cotuit is one of seven villages that make up Cape Cod's largest town, the artsy and beautiful Barnstable. The drive from Boston takes about 90 minutes.
Exploring Cotuit's magnificent beaches
The benefit of being in the Cape Cod area is that you have so many options of beaches to see, and places like the uncrowded peninsula destination of Kalmus Beach in Hyannis are real hidden gems. But Cotuit has a few gems of its own. At Loop Beach, you'll get scenic views of the Nantucket Sound as well as parking that's very close to the sand, so going back and forth from the car is easy. It also makes for another great spot to watch sunrises and sunsets, and is the largest beach in the area. Rope's Beach is a small beach that's mainly good for launching canoes or kayaks. The water here is not ideal for swimming, but it is perfect if you are looking for another quiet spot to watch the sunset. Rileys Beach and Oregon Beach are two more options for beaches in the area, offering more privacy and quieter experiences by the water.
In addition to the village's beaches, places like Eagle Pond & Little River Sanctuary are great spots for outdoor enthusiasts, with over 180 acres of diverse habitats, including a pine forest and maple swamp. The scenic 1.5-mile-long Eagle Pond Loop allows visitors to explore the swamps and meadows while keeping an eye out for plants and animals. For art lovers, the Cotuit Center for the Arts is a perfect place to see various theater productions, concerts, art shows, and films.
Where to eat and sleep in Cotuit
New England is full of great eats, especially the fresh seafood you'll find in the coastal towns like Maine's Trenton. If you're looking for somewhere to dine out in Cotuit, you'll have many options for more great seafood and bites. Kettle-Ho Restaurant & Tavern is one of the top-rated restaurants in Cotuit on Tripadvisor, and for good reason. It is a casual establishment serving tavern classics like burgers, sandwiches, wings, and, of course, seafood like baked scallops, clams, and mussels. One Google reviewer went so far as to write: "This tavern was an absolute jewel to find. It was gushing with New England charm and character."
Another great option for dining is Villaggio at the Regatta, which serves authentic Italian dishes like salmon florentine, pancetta scallops, linguine with white clam sauce, and a prime filet mignon. Adding some prestige to the place, Chef Jay Bartolomei has been a previous winner of the New England Cable News TV Diners Gold Plate Award.
There are not many options in the village if you're looking to stay in the night. Around 3 miles away in Mashpee is the Sea Mist Resort. It's a resort hotel that offers everything from indoor and outdoor pools to a mini-golf course and fitness center. There's also breakfast, a variety of cozy rooms to pick from, and a sauna. Another option is Southcape Resort and Club, about 5 miles away and also in Mashpee. This hotel is a great choice — it's in the vicinity of Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket, and offers two-bedroom accommodation with an outdoor pool and sauna that will have you feeling homey vibes while still feeling like you're on vacation.