Midway Between London And Edinburgh Is A Thriving Christmas Market Among The World's Best

What makes a Christmas market great? Is it the atmosphere? Or is it the array of festive goods on sale? Perhaps it is the mulled wine, hot chocolate, and steaming hot pies? Whatever essence defines the best Christmas markets in the world, the English city of York has that in heaps. The cultural capital of North Yorkshire (and ancient capital of the North) has been lauded for having one of the U.K.'s 10 best Christmas seasonal markets according to The Yorkshireman. In 2022, it was even named as the fifth-best Christmas market in the world (via The York Press).

Whether you have already checked out all of Europe's top 12 Christmas markets or are after a truly special one on your trip to the U.K., York will not disappoint. As you walk under the trees adorned with fairy lights on Parliament Street, the smell of fragrant pies wafting in the air and acoustic music playing in the background, it's easy to see why York's Christmas festival has won so many hearts worldwide.

This seasonal, German-themed market is far from the only allure of the city. With millennia of history to boast, alive and breathing in its breathtaking Roman walls, Viking foundations, and Georgian townhouses, York is a vibrant cultural city that can keep you entertained for over a week — or just on a weekend visit from London or Edinburgh, if you're strapped for time. Reaching York from either capital is super easy, as it's geographically midway between the two. Frequent, direct train connections mean you can reach it in two and a half hours from Edinburgh or two hours from London. It's much closer to Manchester, Leeds, and Sheffield, from which it's an easy day trip.