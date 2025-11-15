The Odd But Practical Physical Requirement To Become A Flight Attendant For Some Airlines

When you imagine your average flight attendant, you might be visualizing a glamorous jet-setter, leisurely exploring countries all over the world. However, the reality is a little different — the hours can be long and the work challenging. And unfortunately, flight attendants' pay is not what you'd think it is, as they aren't compensated during boarding, delays, or between flights. Moreover, becoming a flight attendant is harder than you may expect, as airlines often require fluency in at least two languages, prior hospitality experience, and potentially a willingness to relocate. But beyond that, there's also a physical requirement — cabin crew must be within a specified minimum and maximum height. This standard may seem odd, as height isn't at all related to competency. However, there's a very practical reason behind the rule: safety.

As the role is carried out in a confined space, sometimes in very small aircraft, the maximum is in place to ensure staff can move around with ease and without injuring themselves. On the other hand, the minimum is in place so that they can reach the overhead bins independently. Contrary to popular belief, cabin crew are not required to help you lift and stow away your bags — this is one of the biggest misconceptions about flight attendants, and many of them hate when passengers make this request. That being said, most flight attendants will still help with this task, particularly for injured or elderly passengers. But more importantly, safety equipment is stored in these compartments, including fire extinguishers, medical kits, oxygen tanks, and other life-saving supplies. In an emergency, all crew members need to be able to access this equipment unassisted. The difference between life and death can be a matter of seconds, so staff cannot waste time waiting for a taller coworker to grab the necessary gear.