Greece's Under-The-Radar Island Is A Jaw-Dropping Gem Full Of Beaches And Local Eateries

Greece is known around the world for its spectacularly beautiful islands, and best destinations to visit in Greece are islands in the Cyclades or the Dodecanese. Indeed, these are some of the best destinations to visit on the planet. In Greece, island beauty is everywhere. Not surprisingly, next to the breathtaking island of Sifnos is another stunning island full of pristine beaches: Serifos. While Serifos is located in the Cycladic islands, you won't find the crowds of Santorini or Mykonos here. This gem is one of the least-visited islands in Greece, and flies blissfully under the radar.

Serifos has two main towns: Livadi (the port town), and Hora. Most of the island's 1,300 permanent residents live in these two places. While there is plenty to see and do in the towns, the island's 72 gorgeous beaches are the true attraction here. After exploring sandy and pebbly bays, reward yourself with a delicious meal at a restaurant or taverna, which serve up tasty local dishes to suit every style, budget, and appetite.