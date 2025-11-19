Greece's Under-The-Radar Island Is A Jaw-Dropping Gem Full Of Beaches And Local Eateries
Greece is known around the world for its spectacularly beautiful islands, and best destinations to visit in Greece are islands in the Cyclades or the Dodecanese. Indeed, these are some of the best destinations to visit on the planet. In Greece, island beauty is everywhere. Not surprisingly, next to the breathtaking island of Sifnos is another stunning island full of pristine beaches: Serifos. While Serifos is located in the Cycladic islands, you won't find the crowds of Santorini or Mykonos here. This gem is one of the least-visited islands in Greece, and flies blissfully under the radar.
Serifos has two main towns: Livadi (the port town), and Hora. Most of the island's 1,300 permanent residents live in these two places. While there is plenty to see and do in the towns, the island's 72 gorgeous beaches are the true attraction here. After exploring sandy and pebbly bays, reward yourself with a delicious meal at a restaurant or taverna, which serve up tasty local dishes to suit every style, budget, and appetite.
Hit the beach and soak up the sun in Serifos
The best thing to do on Serifos is to explore the island's many beaches. Psili Ammos is an award-winning beach — It's one of the busiest, but with good reason. The water here is a bright turquoise, a pretty contrast with the golden sand, and it's great for swimming. Agios Sostis is another beautiful beach, formed of two crescent bays with super-clear water. It's best to walk here as the road is rough, and it's approximately a 40-minute walk from Livadi. The white church gives a picturesque view of the beach and surrounding scenery.
Ganema, on the southern side of the island, is another beach you can't miss. One side has golden sand, the other is pebbles, and there are some tamarisk trees for shade. Vagia is a good option for snorkeling, with a few facilities like loungers and umbrellas. The beaches on the north side of the island aren't as popular because of high winds, but the trade-off is that there are even fewer people here. Visit Sikamia for a peaceful atmosphere and more beautifully clear water.
Sample tasty local eats around the island
Serifos is full of restaurants, cafes, tavernas, and beach bars serving top-notch Greek delicacies. One local Serifos dish is revithada, a chickpea stew — the best place on the island to try this is Plakes, a restaurant that also offers Greek classics like moussaka. As an added bonus to the delicious food, Plakes boasts a superb view of Hora. In Livadi, dine at Thalami to sample fresh fish and the catch of the day, along with excellent fennel fritters. It's right on the marina, making it a perfect location to sample Greek cuisine. Get breakfast at Stou Stratou in Hora, located on the picturesque Pano Piazzo. They have sweet and savory treats available for breakfast, along with excellent coffee. It's also a good spot for cocktails and small plates in the evening.
To get between these towns and restaurants, you will need transportation. While there are buses on the island, it's best to rent a car — alternately, you can rent an ATV or scooter to explore. There are no airports on Serifos, but the island is easily connected by ferry. Ferries from Piraeus port in Athens take between two and four and a half hours, depending on whether you take a normal or high-speed boat. There are also regular services between other islands in the Western Cyclades in high season. If, after Serifos, you wish to continue your Cycladic island-hopping adventure, you'll want to check out Naxos, one of the prettiest islands, and then head on to the stunning island of Paros.