Puerto Rico's Dazzling, Color-Drenched Art Town Is An Easy Day Trip From San Juan

While just about everyone should know that Puerto Rico is the ultimate holiday destination to escape the cold temperatures, few venture beyond San Juan and a handful of famous beaches. That's why Yauco, a dreamy art town tucked into the island's mountainous southwest, has managed to go unnoticed by most tourists, even though it's one of the country's most dazzling spots. And at just a little over 88 miles from the capital, it's an easy day trip.

Traditionally known as "El Pueblo del Café," or "coffee town," thanks to its coffee-growing heritage and renowned beans, Yauco has had a couple of viral moments these past few years thanks to its color-drenched public art installations. Several travel influencers have shared their experiences of falling in love with Yaucromatic (the town's vibrant 2017 art project) and everything it represents. Tourists are taking notice, too. The fact that the city is easily reachable from San Juan via PR-52 helps. Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, a Caribbean jewel with high scores in friendliness, access, and more, is less than two hours away. With that said, shuttles can be expensive and inconvenient. On the other hand, rentals at the airport can start at a shockingly low $6 a day, so all told you're better off getting your own car and driving the distance.

Once in Yauco, you'll be happy to see that there are plenty of walkable areas to explore. And even though the town is so close to San Juan (a major plus), travelers looking for something new will be happy to learn that it feels like a totally different island from the one you experience in the capital's busy streets.