​​How American Tourists Can Avoid A Humiliating Accident Using Europe's Self-Cleaning Toilets

Americans can avoid a stressful European trip by brushing up on local etiquette and travel tips. Avoiding common clothing mistakes and this luggage packing mistake can make your journey more enjoyable, but you should also understand how to use public self-cleaning toilets. These toilets are popular in major European cities and offer a quick and convenient bathroom break. Just be sure you know exactly how they operate before you use one — otherwise, you might face a messy and humiliating accident in the way of its wash cycle.

This type of self-cleaning toilet is single-use, and a self-cleaning process runs between uses. The restrooms have a 15-minute time limit. After this has elapsed, or after the bathroom is vacated and the door closes, the toilet bowl automatically retracts into the wall, and water is pressure-sprayed on the floor multiple times. If you are still inside the toilet when the door closes, you will get wet. Influencer Caroline of @rivieradreamer shared on TikTok that her friend learned about this mistake the hard way in Italy, saying they got "totally drenched" from this type of public restroom.