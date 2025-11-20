The Top US City On The '2026 World's Best Cities' List Is A Vibrant And Iconic Destination

There's only one city in the world where you can go to a Broadway show, wander into a jazz set in an underground bar, and stroll through the park named the best tourist attraction in America, all within walking distance. New York City, always on the cutting edge of culture and innovation, was ranked the top city in the U.S. for the 2026 World's Best Cities Report, based on a variety of statistical indexes and user-based data (For reference, London ranks as the top city overall, repeating its No. 1 position in 2025). For 2026, NYC gets the spotlight not only for its persistent appeal — corroborated by its sheer number of visitors, projected to reach nearly 65 million by the end of 2025 — but also because of exciting changes coming in the new year, from John F. Kennedy International Airport's new Terminal 1 to hosting the FIFA World Cup.

The report analyzes worldwide cities with over 1 million residents based on three factors: Livability, lovability, and prosperity. In the livability category, NYC dominates for its free parks and walkability — famously the cheapest way to navigate the city on vacation — and for upgrades to its general ease of getting around. The city already rolled out congestion pricing in 2025, after which traffic-related injuries decreased by 15% (per a state press release), while a new MTA plan will upgrade train signals and phase out MetroCards in favor of contactless options (albeit at a higher fare).

For lovability, NYC ranked number one on Google Trends of the cities analyzed. Time has proven the city's landmarks to be enduringly legendary, from the winding paths of Central Park to the engineering feat showcased by the majestic Brooklyn Bridge. The last metric, prosperity, captures NYC's manifold economic and social opportunities, from its financial hub on Wall Street to the presence of Columbia University and other major institutions.