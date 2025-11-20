The Top US City On The '2026 World's Best Cities' List Is A Vibrant And Iconic Destination
There's only one city in the world where you can go to a Broadway show, wander into a jazz set in an underground bar, and stroll through the park named the best tourist attraction in America, all within walking distance. New York City, always on the cutting edge of culture and innovation, was ranked the top city in the U.S. for the 2026 World's Best Cities Report, based on a variety of statistical indexes and user-based data (For reference, London ranks as the top city overall, repeating its No. 1 position in 2025). For 2026, NYC gets the spotlight not only for its persistent appeal — corroborated by its sheer number of visitors, projected to reach nearly 65 million by the end of 2025 — but also because of exciting changes coming in the new year, from John F. Kennedy International Airport's new Terminal 1 to hosting the FIFA World Cup.
The report analyzes worldwide cities with over 1 million residents based on three factors: Livability, lovability, and prosperity. In the livability category, NYC dominates for its free parks and walkability — famously the cheapest way to navigate the city on vacation — and for upgrades to its general ease of getting around. The city already rolled out congestion pricing in 2025, after which traffic-related injuries decreased by 15% (per a state press release), while a new MTA plan will upgrade train signals and phase out MetroCards in favor of contactless options (albeit at a higher fare).
For lovability, NYC ranked number one on Google Trends of the cities analyzed. Time has proven the city's landmarks to be enduringly legendary, from the winding paths of Central Park to the engineering feat showcased by the majestic Brooklyn Bridge. The last metric, prosperity, captures NYC's manifold economic and social opportunities, from its financial hub on Wall Street to the presence of Columbia University and other major institutions.
What visitors to NYC can look forward to in 2026
The year 2026 is a perfect convergence of timing for several major events in New York City, with something for sports lovers, creatives, and history buffs alike. New York will be one of the U.S. cities hosting matches for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is projected to bring in about 1.2 million visitors to the area, according to The City. Technically, the local matches will take place in New Jersey, at the MetLife Stadium, but the stadium is just 5 miles west of Manhattan and is home to notable New York teams, namely the New York Jets and the New York Giants.
For art lovers, the 2026 Whitney Biennial in March is one to watch. The event, held at the esteemed Whitney Museum of American Art, is the longest-running American art survey and has spotlighted famed artists such as Georgia O'Keeffe and Jackson Pollock. The 2026 edition is co-curated by Marcela Guerrero, the first Latina to do so. In November 2025, Harlem's Studio Museum reopened in a new building after years of transition, with an exhibition showcasing works from the museum's archives stretching into 2026. Meanwhile, in March 2026, the Metropolitan Museum of Art will open an exhibition on the Renaissance painter Raphael.
Marking the U.S. semiquincentennial, New York will host Sail4th 250, a massive parade of tall ships from around the world, in the Port of New York and New Jersey on July 4 and in the surrounding days. The city will also celebrate its iconic annual parades, including the St. Patrick's Day Parade in March, the Pride Parade in June, and the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in November.