The Maine Seafood Shack Where Ocean Breezes And Island Views Steal The Show

If you're making the great "Lobster Crawl" in Maine to try different seafood shacks across scenic trails, you won't want to miss out on Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, just about a 20-minute drive from Bar Harbor. The white and red lobster shack boasts sparkling waterfront views of Maine's largest island, Mount Desert Island.

At Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, customers can feast on fresh seafood and buttery rolls at picnic tables surrounded by the Pine Tree State's peaceful landscapes, while watching boats drifting by as the salty breeze carries the scent of fresh-cooked lobster through the air. For over six decades, this eatery has created a community of loyal customers, as well as attracting new ones nationally. In fact, they've collected close to 1,700 Google reviews, with an average rating of 4.4 stars (out of 5). Their slogan, "we aren't fancy, just traditionally tasteful," proves that their quality food has superseded modernizing their space with bells and whistles.

One of the main attractions is watching the chef prepare freshly caught crustaceans. They use seawater over a wood fire for the perfect blend of smoky and salty (with a side of melted butter and a lemon wedge, of course). It's no wonder their customers continue to return. The establishment is also quite easy to find — while driving in, just look out for the puffs of smoke up ahead — it's a sure sign you're pretty close.