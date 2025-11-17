The Maine Seafood Shack Where Ocean Breezes And Island Views Steal The Show
If you're making the great "Lobster Crawl" in Maine to try different seafood shacks across scenic trails, you won't want to miss out on Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, just about a 20-minute drive from Bar Harbor. The white and red lobster shack boasts sparkling waterfront views of Maine's largest island, Mount Desert Island.
At Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, customers can feast on fresh seafood and buttery rolls at picnic tables surrounded by the Pine Tree State's peaceful landscapes, while watching boats drifting by as the salty breeze carries the scent of fresh-cooked lobster through the air. For over six decades, this eatery has created a community of loyal customers, as well as attracting new ones nationally. In fact, they've collected close to 1,700 Google reviews, with an average rating of 4.4 stars (out of 5). Their slogan, "we aren't fancy, just traditionally tasteful," proves that their quality food has superseded modernizing their space with bells and whistles.
One of the main attractions is watching the chef prepare freshly caught crustaceans. They use seawater over a wood fire for the perfect blend of smoky and salty (with a side of melted butter and a lemon wedge, of course). It's no wonder their customers continue to return. The establishment is also quite easy to find — while driving in, just look out for the puffs of smoke up ahead — it's a sure sign you're pretty close.
What you can eat and when you can dine at Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound
Boiled lobsters, lobster rolls (hot or cold), lobster mac 'n cheese, and even lobster salad are just a few items that will make your mouth water at the Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, and you can get a taste when it's in-season. Peak lobster season begins in late June and ends in early December, and Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound only has dine-in services during peak lobster season from around Father's Day to Columbus Day. But if you're ready to chef it up on your own, you can purchase their retail products year-round. Need a little help preparing that seafood in the off-season? The restaurant also has recipes on their website to support you while you test your skills.
Maine isn't just known for its lobster. In actuality, it's famous for all seafood, and Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound highlights that, serving up steamed clams, mussels, and oysters. That's why it's definitely another stop to add to your Maine oyster trail itinerary for the freshest in town. If you're not a seafood lover or have an allergy to it, they also serve up classic peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwiches and ham-and-cheese sandwiches plus potato salad for a side dish, giving all types of foodies different options.
Want to find more places for good eats in the Pine Tree State? Check out our feature on Maine's most charming fishing village with superb lobster rolls, kayaking, and unmatched artsy vibes. And after finishing your lip-smacking meal at Trenton Bridge Lobster Pound, be sure to continue across the bridge to Mt. Desert, where post-card worthy scenery is waiting at Acadia National Park.