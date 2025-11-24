America's Top 10 Most Enchanting Holiday Hotels For Festive Fun

You may be dreaming of a white Christmas — or you might want nothing less than to have to lace up your snow boots to step outside on your holiday vacation. And while this list will feature heavily on winter-wonderland experiences, there's still hope if sun and sand are number one on your wish list. Though it's known as a summer beach retreat above all else, you'll find that the elegant Victorian-era Hotel Del Coronado, located in one of San Diego's visitors' favorite neighborhoods, changes gracefully with the seasons.

In keeping with its circa-1888 surroundings, "the Del," as locals know it, goes all-out with its holiday preparations. Every season brings ornate themed decorations to its lobby and grounds (can confirm from experience: even locals turn out in droves to take Christmas-card photos in the lobby), holiday meals and afternoon teas, s'mores on the beach, and an outdoor ice skating rink with ocean views. And that is, of course, if you don't want to make a rush for the beach as soon as you arrive — because, inevitably, the highlight of any Christmas visit to the Del is the mild, usually sunny weather.

And it's not only the holiday add-ons that appeal. Because the changing seasons don't impact Southern California the same way they do most other regions of the U.S., the Del's beach resort amenities are just as enticing in the winter. From swimming, to a bonfire on the beach in December, to patio dining at the Del's brand-new branch of the renowned Japanese fine-dining chain Nobu, you can do it here. Add that to its holiday cheer, and you have a near-perfect snowbird's escape.