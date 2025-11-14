The Best Tips For Minimizing Travel Disruptions This Holiday Season, According To Experts

If you're a frequent flier, you probably already know to try and avoid flying on the busiest days of the year, if only for your own sanity. The days around Thanksgiving and Christmas are some of the busiest travel days of the year. In 2024, over three million people flew on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, and nearly the same number flew on the Sunday before and the Friday after Christmas. With that kind of volume, even if you know all the airport hacks to zip through TSA, things are still likely to get stressful when you're flying during the holidays.

Not only that, but in early November, popular airports faced big flight cuts amidst the government shutdown, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) asking 40 airports across the country to cut their service by 10%. And even though the shutdown has ended, there is still expected to be a reduction in flights. Given these factors, anyone flying for the holidays this year could be facing the perfect storm of travel nightmares, but there are ways to minimize potential disruptions.

The internet has countless recommendations and tips from experts about how to make holiday traveling as easy as possible. The main consensus is to be as proactive as you can be in communicating with the airlines, arriving at the airport early and prepared, or even considering driving instead.