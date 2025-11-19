Between Chicago And Cedar Rapids Is Illinois' Under-The-Radar State Park With River Adventures
Conservation efforts protecting nature may seem relatively new, but some places have been held sacred for generations. Lowden State Park, resting between Chicago and Cedar Rapids, may be an under-the-radar gem now, yet it has been the subject of protective efforts for over a century. Today, the picturesque park offers river adventures that are a perfect one-day getaway during a trip to neighboring destinations like Oregon, a laid-back city along the Rock River with rustic charm.
Every first-time visitor's gaze will likely land upon the park's iconic statue, The Eternal Indian. The 100-ton, 50-foot concrete figure looms over the Rock River Valley, arms crossed as it casts a watchful gaze on territory once adored by the tribes that called it home. Though nominally meant to honor all Native Americans, it is most often connected to a mythical leader who demanded that the area be cherished and looked after, Chief Black Hawk. His statue cuts an imposing figure along the river's bluffs, particularly entrancing as the sun sets on the horizon.
Despite its beauty, the park remains a hidden gem. It began life as an artists' colony, funded by a local power couple who enjoyed nature and the arts. They created "Eagle's Nest," a creative hub that sustained writers, poets, artists, and architects. Among them was sculptor Lorado Taft, whose stay at Eagle's Nest inspired the Black Hawk statue, which was restored around 2019. The colony's land was purchased and, in 1945, turned into a state park named in honor of Governor Frank O. Lowden.
Hit the waters, or take a hike at Lowden State Park
Lowden State Park's location along the Rock River makes it ideal for a day spent out on the water. Docks and a boat launch rest on the river, with kayak rentals available at White Pelican in Oregon. While coasting along the surface, cast a line for bluegill, crappie, carp, or any of the many fish that call the river home. If you're not too keen on paddling yourself, hop aboard the Pride of Oregon, a 102-foot paddle wheel riverboat. Docked just across the river from the Black Hawk statue, the paddler offers sightseeing cruises along the river from spring through fall.
If you'd rather stick to land, you're in luck. The park has several miles of hiking trails, each offering a different variety of outdoor exploration. The 3-mile Lowden State Park Loop ranks highest of the bunch, including a diverse stroll through forests, flatlands, and riverfront views. It also passes alongside the famed Eternal Indian statue. If the prospect of a sweaty day outside doesn't appeal to you either, grab a seat at one of the park's picnic areas and nosh on some food instead.
The ins and outs of visiting Lowden State Park
While not necessarily worthy of a trip in and of itself, Lowden State Park should be mixed into a road trip along the Rock River. You'll need a car, obviously. If you're coming in from further afield, you should book a flight to Chicago Rockford International Airport, which is about 20 miles away. Your trip should include at least two stops. The first must be Byron, considered the "Gateway to the Rock River Valley." The other bookend of your trip should be Rockford, a "City of Gardens" with stunning green spaces.
Lowden State Park features its own variety of accommodations, with 80 campsites that offer the bare minimum of modern conveniences — shared showers, a dumping station, and electricity. Another 46 are even more bare-bones. Those looking for a bit more space and comfort can book one of the park's cabins, with bunk beds and a full-size mattress. Travelers can find more modern digs in lodges and inns in the surrounding towns of Oregon, Dixon, and Byron, some for as little as $75 per night, as of this writing. There's no wrong time to visit the state park, though you should probably stay away in the heart of winter if temperatures below freezing knock you off kilter.