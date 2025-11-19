Between Chicago And Cedar Rapids Is Illinois' Under-The-Radar State Park With River Adventures

Conservation efforts protecting nature may seem relatively new, but some places have been held sacred for generations. Lowden State Park, resting between Chicago and Cedar Rapids, may be an under-the-radar gem now, yet it has been the subject of protective efforts for over a century. Today, the picturesque park offers river adventures that are a perfect one-day getaway during a trip to neighboring destinations like Oregon, a laid-back city along the Rock River with rustic charm.

Every first-time visitor's gaze will likely land upon the park's iconic statue, The Eternal Indian. The 100-ton, 50-foot concrete figure looms over the Rock River Valley, arms crossed as it casts a watchful gaze on territory once adored by the tribes that called it home. Though nominally meant to honor all Native Americans, it is most often connected to a mythical leader who demanded that the area be cherished and looked after, Chief Black Hawk. His statue cuts an imposing figure along the river's bluffs, particularly entrancing as the sun sets on the horizon.

Despite its beauty, the park remains a hidden gem. It began life as an artists' colony, funded by a local power couple who enjoyed nature and the arts. They created "Eagle's Nest," a creative hub that sustained writers, poets, artists, and architects. Among them was sculptor Lorado Taft, whose stay at Eagle's Nest inspired the Black Hawk statue, which was restored around 2019. The colony's land was purchased and, in 1945, turned into a state park named in honor of Governor Frank O. Lowden.