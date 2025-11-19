Arizona's Once-Thriving Quirky Resort In Mesa Is Now An Eerie Abandoned Landmark

Arizona is an ideal destination for cross-country road trips and travelers wanting to experience its desert beauty, welcoming 9.9 million visitors in 2024. Tourists tend to flock to cities like Mesa, close to a national forest and the Sonoran Desert, providing a convenient stop along the highway. In Mesa, you'll find Arizona's only surf park, where thrill seekers go to escape the heat. You'll also find a once-thriving hot springs resort, Buckhorn Baths Motel, now dilapidated and in ruins.

Buckhorn wasn't just some convenient roadside stop in a desolate desert town. This historic hot springs resort was once a bustling mid-20th-century tourist mecca. The motel's Pueblo revival-style architecture is typical of what you would see along a desert highway, with a flat roof and earthy colors. It's easy to see why people would travel here for a desert getaway, surrounded by scenic canyon views and warm weather. But it wasn't just the beautiful location that made this place special. The rustic resort definitely had some quirky charm. The resort owner eventually included a collection of taxidermy animals displayed in the motel, a peculiar choice for a roadside hot springs attraction.

The resort came to be through a bit of serendipity, after Ted and Alice Sliger discovered a mineral hot spring while digging on their land in the mid-1930s. It might be easier now to find hot springs hotels across America, but back then, it was a big deal. The couple capitalized on the temperate waters and built bathhouses around their new cash cow. Tourism was booming, so they added several cottages, a cafe, stores, and Ted's wildlife menagerie. After all, Buckhorn was named after a mounted deer the couple saved from a tragic fire, so it made sense to have a taxidermy museum.