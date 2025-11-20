Vermont's Stunning Public Campgrounds With Unique Shelters Are Free In The Off-Season

According to a September 2025 report by KÜHL, the outdoor apparel brand, Vermont was named the most outdoorsy state in America. The report also revealed that the most searched-for outdoor activity across the United States is camping. It should therefore come as no surprise that the Green Mountain State is home to some of the most popular camping destinations in New England, from the riverside Jamaica State Park and the remote Groton State Forest to Burton Island State Park, a car-free island state park on Lake Champlain. If you're not afraid of the cold, Vermont is also a wonderful place to camp in winter — and many of its public campgrounds, some equipped with unique shelters, are free to access in the off-season.

In Vermont, the "off-season" runs from November 1 to March 30. Dozens of state parks are open for camping during the winter months, including Knight Island, Smugglers' Notch, Button Bay, and many more. Some parks even have lean-tos, three-sided shelters with roofs, where you can set up your tent for some extra protection from the elements. While each lean-to is partially open to the wind and snow, the rustic shelters help keep campers dry and warm. Whether you decide to place your tent inside the lean-to or use it to store all your gear, having the structure nearby is mighty helpful in the winter.

There's no charge to stay overnight, but there are a few rules and restrictions: restrooms and water supplies are closed, staff may not be present, and visitors can stay for a maximum of three consecutive nights. Everything must be packed in and packed out, including human waste. And the only way to access campsites is by hiking in — so be prepared to do some trekking in the snow.