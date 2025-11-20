Oregon's Most Claustrophobic Hike Is A Short Lava Tube Not For The Faint-Hearted

Oregon has no shortage of staggering natural beauty, from prominent icons like Mount Hood to under-the-radar marvels like the secret "Iceland-esque" Abiqua Falls just south of Portland. Yet Oregon's geological spectacles are not limited to the world above the surface. Below ground, Oregon features a notable network of caves leftover from the region's epic volcanic history. One of these, the subterranean Boyd Cave, is simultaneously one of Oregon's most foreboding and most exquisite natural attractions.

No cave on Earth would be an "ideal" destination for individuals with claustrophobia, but even in the constrained context of spelunking, Boyd Cave stands out for some cramped quarters. While many popular show caves have artificially expanded corridors and infrastructure that make a visit much more manageable, Boyd Cave still features narrow passages that require literally crawling on your hands and knees, often over rough and rocky terrain. In short, Boyd Cave is not the place you want to go if you don't like confined spaces.

On the other side of the coin, Boyd Cave's rugged and undeveloped character represents a kind of distinct, dream-like beauty rarely found in public lands. Much of the cave's strange beauty stems from its violent origins. For all its dark tranquility today, Boyd Cave is the product of the fiery volcanic history that shaped much of Oregon's landscapes. Taken together, all of these factors mean that Boyd Cave is decidedly not for the faint of heart. However, if you're willing to make the cramped and claustrophobic journey through its dark corridors, Boyd Cave offers the unforgettable experience of descending through a living remnant of Earth's most tempestuous heritage. Plus, Boyd Cave sits in the middle of one of Oregon's most spectacular — and most underrated — parks, near one of Oregon's most charming cities.