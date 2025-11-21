The Vibrant Tennessee Zoo Event USA Today Nominated For Best Zoo Lights
The Memphis Zoo is kicking off the season with a light show of epic proportions. For the first time, the Memphis Zoo is debuting its Lantern Festival in partnership with Tianyu Arts and Culture, and even before officially opening, it has already been nominated for Best Zoo Lights in USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards. The inaugural festival runs on select weekends and weeknights from November 14, 2025, to February 1, 2026.
Tianyu Arts and Culture puts on spectacular lantern displays in zoos all over the country, and in Memphis, there will be 60 massive light installations. The festival will include 20 large animal lanterns, four walk-through light tunnels, five different photo opportunities, and nine interactive displays. The Lantern Festival is a separate ticketed event from normal zoo admission, and the zoo will close at 4 p.m. before reopening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $23 for zoo members and $25 for non-members for all attendees aged 2 and up. There are food, treats, and cocktails available for purchase, so you can snack and warm up as you take in all of the light attractions.
Many zoos across the country offer similar events to maximize visits during the colder seasons (like New England's largest zoo in Mendon, Massachusetts, which transforms into a dazzling light wonderland), and Memphis' new event is happening in lieu of the previous annual Zoo Lights experience. With the new festival's debut, the zoo says that attendees can still expect some similar vibes from this festival, including "s'mores, hot chocolate, and that cozy holiday feeling." To bring that holiday feeling, Santa will be at the festival and available for visits from December 4 to December 23.
Kick off the holidays with the Memphis Zoo's Lantern Festival
If you're thinking about heading to the Memphis Zoo's Lantern Festival, it's a good idea to check your dates carefully. The days the festival is open vary, and the tickets are limited for each date. Before you purchase a ticket, double-check the date and weather forecast. The outdoor event happens rain or shine, and tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Also, if you're looking for a sensory-friendly experience, the zoo will host sensory nights for a calmer guest experience on December 10 and January 14. If you're hoping to go on rides during the festival, you're in luck; the farm train, China carousel, tram rides, and zipline are available, although some attractions may require an additional fee.
If the traditional visit to the lantern festival wasn't enough, there is also the pricey but awesome option to opt for a Zoo Snooze. The Memphis Zoo hosts these slumber party events throughout the year, which is one of the best sleepover experiences at zoos across America, according to parents. The zoo snooze for the lantern festival needs to be booked up to four weeks in advance and costs $1,800, with a 15-person minimum for the basic snooze (you can add up to 15 additional guests for $120 per person). That cost gets you an animal visitor pizza dinner, night activities, breakfast, and a morning walk around the zoo before it opens. If you're looking for even more holiday activities in Tennessee this winter, holiday magic awaits in Tennessee's oldest town, Jonesborough, where the town becomes a festive weekend destination for almost the whole month of December.