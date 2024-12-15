The Best Holiday Parades In America That Are Family-Friendly And Free
For many travelers, December means diving head-first into a world of holiday magic. Whether that means spending a weekend at America's thriving Christmas capital or organizing a road trip to one of the country's most affordable ski resorts, the last month of the year is prime time for new experiences. Holiday-themed parades are a particularly enjoyable way to spend a December afternoon, and luckily, the United States offers plenty of such events. Towns across the country — from Vermont to California — offer exciting wintertime celebrations that commemorate a diverse array of important holidays.
We thoroughly researched holiday parades in destinations across the U.S. Then, after parsing through dozens of event plans and photographs, we selected 11 of the best. To whittle our list down to these few options, we paid attention to events that embraced a special amount of creativity. We also focused on parades that are unique enough that travelers would be happy to drive out of their way to experience.
Wassail Parade, Woodstock, Vermont
Woodstock, Vermont, is the most beautiful town in America, and there's a reason it consistently wins this award. With red-leaf forests during the fall and charming green parks in the summertime, Woodstock looks like it's straight out of a Hallmark movie. In December, the town only grows more charming as fairy lights twinkle on its historic streets. On December 13 to 15, locals take the holidays to new heights by organizing the iconic Wassail Weekend. Horse-drawn carriage rides whisk visitors across town, yule logs warm hands, and artisan fairs offer local goods galore. Among these activities, though, the Wassail Parade is perhaps the most thematic.
Every year, this parade sees locals dressing in Victorian-era attire and riding horses through the center of town. With yuletide regalia — like Christmas wreaths and Santa Claus hats — these parade-goers throw a spectacular show. Kids will love seeing well-groomed horses pull old-fashioned carriages through the town center, while adults will marvel at the historic architecture that presides it all. After this exciting free event, families can attend the lighting of the local Memory Tree. Grab some hot cocoa, sing holiday music, and see the lights on the Village Green. There may be no better way to spend a weekend.
Holiday Parade & Caroling by Candlelight, Madison, Georgia
Not all holiday celebrations require snow, and Madison, Georgia, knows it. Located between the cosmopolitan city of Atlanta and the natural beauty of Oconee National Forest, Madison boasts more sunshine than snowfall. Despite this, the town knows how to bring the holiday spirit to the max. Every year in mid-December, Madison throws its annual Holiday Parade & Caroling by Candlelight event. And, in 2024, the festivities promise to be as magnificent as ever.
On December 14, 2024, Madison will throw a free parade with a unique "12 Days of Christmas" theme. Kids will love the colorful floats — some of which will feature dogs — while older generations will likely enjoy a show of vintage cars. Regardless of age, though, the parade promises lots of musical fun for the whole family. Whether you're into dancing, holiday tunes, or the beats of the local high school marching band, there's something for everyone.
Afterward, parade-goers are encouraged to make their way to Town Park, where they can enjoy candlelight caroling. With live entertainment, twinkling lights, and a visit from Santa Claus, this after-parade event allows the holiday magic to carry on into the night. Grab your Rudolph headband and belt your favorite holiday music for all to hear. This is a chance for everyone to shine and share in the joy of the season!
Menorah Car Parade, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Hanukkah is one of the coziest December holidays, thanks to all the lights. Every night for eight days, families light a menorah together and bring the gorgeous glow of candles into their homes. Although many menorahs are small enough to fit on a dinner table, one event in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, makes Hanukkah bigger than ever. The annual Menorah Car Parade brings a massive display of giant menorahs to the public. And the best part is that the festivities are absolutely free.
Organized by the Chabad of Pittsburgh, the Menorah Car Parade aims to invite the public to partake in the beauty of Hanukkah. As many as 100 cars participate in the event each year, bringing an impressive wave of light through town. Parade-goers dance and sing as the brightly lit vehicles whizz by. At the end of the evening, visitors can purchase food and drinks to help them stay warm. In the past, the night consisted of a 6-foot menorah ice sculpture illuminated in a stunning ceremony. Although a date has yet to be set for the 2024 parade, it will likely occur sometime after December 25, when the holiday officially kicks off.
Holiday Celebration & Golf Cart Parade, Cutler Bay, Florida
The grass in the Sunshine State is always greener, and golf is a favorite local pastime. With some of America's best golf courses — including the one at the PGA National Resort in Palm Beach Gardens — Florida can't help but boast a spectacular number of golf carts. During the holiday season, these quirky, open-aired vehicles take on a whole new life in the town of Cutler Bay. The massive annual Holiday Celebration & Golf Cart Parade gathers dozens of golf carts decked in fairy lights and tinsel. In what becomes one of the country's most unique displays of holiday joy, the four-wheelers proceed to parade through the center of town while spectators clap and cheer.
Although the parade officially takes place at 6 p.m. on December 14, there will be festivities at Cutler Ridge Park until 10 p.m. Children can engage in outdoor activities like face painting while their parents snap adorable photos. People of all ages will be happy to grab dinner at a local food truck or tap their toes to catchy tunes. The best part is that the golf cart parade keeps the spirit of philanthropy alive. Anyone who wants to bring light to a child with health problems can bring an unwrapped toy to the event, which will be donated to Community Health of South Florida, Inc.
Old-Fashioned Christmas Horse Parade, Lexington, Michigan
Winter on the Great Lakes is notoriously chilly, but that doesn't mean you can't get outside and have fun. Wintertime activities in Michigan can be magical, especially if adorable farm animals are involved. Luckily, the cute historic town of Lexington puts on an Old-Fashioned Christmas Horse Parade guaranteed to warm your heart. Every year in mid-December, dozens of horses dressed in wild outfits march through the center of town. While some steeds will shine in Victorian finery, others boast silly Santa hats and necklaces made of tinsel. Regardless of which costumes are flaunted in any given year, the idea is to give each horse a chance to show off its unique beauty and talent.
Of course, the parade would not necessarily feel "old-fashioned" without Lexington's unique environment. Nestled onto the shores of Lake Huron, this quaint Michigan town boasts old brick buildings with historic wooden signs. After the parade, visitors should feel free to wander the main streets and take in the ambiance. Visit the century-old pickle producer, Gielow Pickles, or pop your head into the beloved local General Store. And, no trip to Lexington is complete without a stop at Kasper's Oh! Fudge Shop, where you can enjoy homemade sweets and hot cocoa.
West End Christmas Boat Parade, New Orleans, Louisiana
If you're in the mood for something different this holiday season, look no further than the West End Christmas Boat Parade in New Orleans, Louisiana. Situated on the picturesque shores of NOLA's famous Lake Pontchartrain, this parade ditches the traditional floats and fire trucks. Instead, it thrusts dozens of holiday light-clad boats into the spotlight, creating a holiday scene that you won't soon forget. As soon as December 14 rolls around, head down to the lakeshore with your Christmas cookies and hot cocoa. Around 5 pm, the tinsel-covered boats will make their appearance. One is even said to feature Santa Claus.
Although the actual West End Christmas Boat Parade is free to attend, visitors can opt to go to a special paid viewing point. One of the more philanthropic is the Lights on the Lake viewing party held by the Pontchartrain Conservancy. For just $10 per person, you can support the organization's efforts to protect the local environment. Folks who aren't looking to spend any money at all, though, shouldn't feel obligated to donate. Instead, they can head to one of the area's many public parks to view the show — as long as they remember to get there early enough to find a good spot!
Annual Lunar New Year Parade and Festival, New York, New York
For many Americans, the holiday season spans well past January 1. Every year in January or February — when billions of people across the globe celebrate the Lunar New Year — thousands of people gather in New York City to enjoy a massive parade. On February 16, 2025, parade-goers will usher in the Year of the Snake in a dazzling celebration. Over 6,000 people perform in the parade every year, making the event feel like an enormous party. With lion dances, acrobats, and faux dragons galore, this event is bound to bring joy to the entire family. Don your red apparel, grab a camera, and head to Chinatown to watch all the holiday fun. There may be no better way to usher in a new phase of life!
Because this parade is held in New York's iconic Chinatown, there will be plenty of things to do after the festival. Restaurants will offer special Lunar New Year eats, while arts and crafts booths will offer fun for young people. Anyone who wants to engage in the holiday even more can attend a session by a local storyteller, who will draw you into the traditions surrounding the Lunar New Year. Curl up on the green, taste some dumplings, and let the stories carry you thousands of miles away. In New York City, the Lunar New Year is celebrated in style.
Summerlin Holiday Parade, Las Vegas, Nevada
It is often said that everyone's a winner in Vegas, but the real holiday luck might actually be in the neighborhood of Summerlin. Located on the edge of Las Vegas, Nevada, this community is far from famous. During the holidays, however, Summerlin brings the culture of showmanship to a whole new level by putting on a parade that attendees may never forget. Every Friday and Saturday night from November 22 to December 21, the town exhibits a gigantic spectacle. Costumed dancers, elaborate floats, and a visit from Santa Claus make this event part of the big leagues.
As professional as this all may seem, visitors will be pleased to know that admission to the event is free. Drive down to Summerlin, grab a bite at a local restaurant, and head out to watch the show. Children will love playing in the fake snow, while older generations will marvel at the live music. People of all ages will be especially thrilled to attend the December 29th Hanukkah party, which will include ice skating, hot chocolate, and a menorah lighting ceremony. The 2024-25 season is bound to be a great time in Summerlin, and anyone who loves to spread holiday cheer should add it to their calendars.
Snowflake Lane Parade, Bellevue, Washington
They say that the holiday season only comes once per year, but in Bellevue, Washington, nothing could be further from the truth. This adorable town takes its wintertime celebrations very seriously, and the Snowflake Lane Parade proves it. Every day from November 29 to December 24, Bellevue puts on a massive holiday-themed parade with live music, accomplished dancers, and faux snow. As if that degree of showmanship weren't impressive enough, the environment in Bellevue takes magic to the max. Fairy lights line the trees, and bright snow-shaped projections appear to dance on the pavement. The winter festivities come alive in this small Washington town, and visitors shouldn't miss it.
Because of the sheer size of the Snowflake Lane Parade, some travelers may wonder if it's a paid event. Surprisingly, though, it's completely free. Over the years, the continued support of the Kemper Friedman family has allowed the city of Bellevue to put on this massive winter event without charging spectators. Grab your kids, parents, or chosen family and head over to this amazing event. Afterward, feel free to explore the town and all it has to offer. There are plenty of restaurants to enjoy a meal and cute shops where you might find the perfect holiday gift.
Martin Luther King Parade, Dallas, Texas
Every year in January, millions of Americans celebrate the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The city of Dallas, Texas, commemorates this American hero to the max by organizing a fun, festive parade that has been bringing attendees together for decades. On January 18, 2025, Dallas will throw its beloved MLK event for the 43rd year. Attendees can expect to see high school bands, vintage cars, competitive dancers, and a whole lot more.
Although the MLK Day parade is certainly a highlight of the local festivities, Dallas will host a number of other related events throughout the month. The memorial activities kick off on January 10 with a somber candle-lighting ceremony. The following day, attendees can gather for a community mural-painting and clean-up event — where people of all ages can enjoy food, music, and street art. Gather your family members, pick up some trash, and dance to the tunes of numerous live performers. There's no better way to embrace the winter holidays than celebrating an American community — and the life of a man who strove to make his country a better place.
Tournament of Roses Parade, Pasadena, California
The Tournament of the Roses is one of the most iconic parades in the United States, and there's a reason. Back in the 1890s, a man named Charles Frederick Holder organized a New Year's Day parade in which horses marched through Pasadena with flowers adorning them from head to toe. The rest of the country was so impressed by a parade in one of the best warm-weather destinations that the Tournament of the Roses grew famous. Eventually, the parade corresponded with the Rose Bowl football game and other festivities. Now, over a century later, people from all across the U.S. watch this incredible spectacle, which includes baton twirling, marching bands, and dancing.
Because the Tournament of the Roses is so popular, many people do not know it's free to attend. The only catch? Seating is not provided, so you'll have to bring your own lawn chairs to the event. Visitors should also keep in mind that they can't reserve a viewing spot in advance. Head to the curbside early with hot cocoa, comfortable seating, and maybe even a blanket. While it may not be easy to secure the perfect spot, patience is key, and the parade at the end is certainly worth all the effort.
Methodology
Because so many cities across the United States dedicate lots of effort to their holiday parades, it was challenging to narrow down dozens of festive events to just a few. To compile this list, we focused on the holiday parades that most stood out for their uniqueness. With this in mind, we were excited to discuss the New Orleans boat parade, the Cutler Bay golf cart parade, and the Lexington Old-Fashioned horse parade. These events stood out, as they ditched traditional floats and traded them in for more original types of transport.
We also thought it would be important to include parades with a strong family focus. Madison, Georgia's holiday parade stood out due to its family-friendly caroling event. The MLK Parade in Dallas also provides a particularly great environment for kids, as it promotes a number of other community-building activities. New York's Annual Lunar New Year Parade and Festival provides its own unique service by educating families about different Asian cultures through food and storytelling.
Showmanship was also an important consideration, and many of the aforementioned parades include quasi-professional performances. The Tournament of the Roses, the Summerlin Holiday Parade, and the Bellevue Snowflake Lane Parade all take the theme of performance to a whole new level. With trained dancers and musicians putting on the shows, these events are incredible to witness. The fact that they are free and open to the public may even feel like a holiday miracle.