The Best Holiday Parades In America That Are Family-Friendly And Free

Not all holiday celebrations require snow, and Madison, Georgia, knows it. Located between the cosmopolitan city of Atlanta and the natural beauty of Oconee National Forest, Madison boasts more sunshine than snowfall. Despite this, the town knows how to bring the holiday spirit to the max. Every year in mid-December, Madison throws its annual Holiday Parade & Caroling by Candlelight event. And, in 2024, the festivities promise to be as magnificent as ever.

On December 14, 2024, Madison will throw a free parade with a unique "12 Days of Christmas" theme. Kids will love the colorful floats — some of which will feature dogs — while older generations will likely enjoy a show of vintage cars. Regardless of age, though, the parade promises lots of musical fun for the whole family. Whether you're into dancing, holiday tunes, or the beats of the local high school marching band, there's something for everyone.

Afterward, parade-goers are encouraged to make their way to Town Park, where they can enjoy candlelight caroling. With live entertainment, twinkling lights, and a visit from Santa Claus, this after-parade event allows the holiday magic to carry on into the night. Grab your Rudolph headband and belt your favorite holiday music for all to hear. This is a chance for everyone to shine and share in the joy of the season!