Austin, Texas' Winter Holiday Market Is Hip, Quirky, And Brimming With Artisanal Treasures
Gift giving is one of the five universal love languages. If it relates to you or someone you're close to, chances are one of the big parts of Christmas is the giving and receiving of thoughtful, handpicked gifts. For loved ones, it's best to avoid generic items. The good news is that you'll find plenty of meaningful pieces at the annual Armadillo Christmas Bazaar in Austin this year. Now in its 50th holiday season, the market showcases the works of around 200 artists and artisans selling lovingly made gifts for men, women, children, animal lovers, fashionistas, and more.
Texas is no stranger to Christmas shopping havens. The historic town of Gruene has one of America's best main streets for Christmas shopping. While Armadillo Christmas Bazaar is over a century younger than Gruene, it has quickly developed a prominent history with Austin and its art and music-enriched community. It started in 1976 at the Armadillo World Headquarters (AWHQ), where it promoted music from all walks of life and soon became a warm place for known and struggling artists to sell their work during the cold winter holidays. After the AWHQ shut down, the market moved all over Austin, including the Opera House, Music Hall, and now the Palmer Events Center.
This 50th season is an important one for the market's creators, artists, and anyone who's grown up browsing its stalls every year. "It's such a creative high," the market's executive producer, Bruce Willenzik, said to Community Impact. "We have artists say it's the wellspring of creativity." This creative spirit flows through the market, from the painters, jewelers, and bolo makers to the woodworkers, sculptors, and clothing designers. A daily lineup of local musicians also adds to the atmosphere, bringing the dulcet sounds of rock, country, blues, and more.
Embrace art, music, and community at Armadillo Christmas Bazaar
Whether you're a regular or a first-timer at Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, there's no denying the sense of creativity and community here. The market has been a Christmas tradition for many Austin locals since childhood, no different from a Christmas tree. It has also helped launch the careers of many of its artists and musicians, who have gone from local darlings to national names. As you wander around, you meet these creatives at their stalls, developing a connection with their work that is beyond anything you could muster when grabbing a gift or stocking stuffer from the shelves at Target or Walmart.
You may be surprised by the range of gifts on offer. For kids, some standouts include hand-crocheted bears, vintage toys, and indigo-dyed baby clothes. The classic Austin bolo, made from recycled household glass or handcrafted wooden pens, and leather notebooks, could be a thoughtful gift for a loved one. You can also find urban ponchos, tribal jewelry designs, clothing made from natural textiles, and artsy handbags. Prices can get pretty high for the more elaborate pieces, but there are options if you're on a tighter budget. Sustainable chocolate, artsy coasters and koozies, actor-inspired prayer candles, and ceramic night lights are affordable and unique gifts.
Armadillo Christmas Bazaar runs from December 13 to 21, featuring nine jam-packed days of music, art, and community. At the time of this writing, it's open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. every day and entry costs $12 (kids under 12 enter for free). You can also buy a season ticket for $50 before December 12. Palmer Events Center is located in Butler Metro Park, about 1.5 miles south of Downtown Austin. If you have time, check out nearby Clarksville, an artsy community full of boutiques. You could also stay at The Loren at Lady Bird Lake, a stylish Austin hotel with rooftop dining.