One Of Cape May's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Hidden Bayside Beach With Trails And Birdwatching

New Jersey has some of the most beautiful destinations along the East Coast. South Jersey, in particular, has a surprisingly rich collection of lovely coastal towns and pristine Atlantic shoreline, including America's oldest (and friendliest) seaside resort town in Cape May. Cape May also happens to sit next to one of the region's most beautiful hidden treasures. Though it is somewhat overshadowed by the resort parks and modern hotels around it, New Jersey's Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area is a top showcase of the Garden State's underappreciated natural beauty.

Higbee Beach sits at the bottom tip of South Jersey's Cape May Peninsula, about as far away from New York City and the North Jersey megalopolis as you can get. And though it's less than an hour from the seaside opulence of Atlantic City and the family-friendly entertainment of the Wildwood Boardwalk, Higbee Beach retains its essential natural character. Throughout the wildlife management area, visitors can find abundant dunes, pristine coastal forests, and lush ecosystems, all complemented by the vast blue of the Atlantic.

Of course, with the word "wildlife" right in its name, the Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area's main claim to fame is its animal residents. Specifically, Higbee Beach is one of the best spots for birdwatching across the entire Eastern Seaboard. Sitting at the heart of one of the world's largest migration routes, Higbee Beach offers abundant opportunities to see both familiar and rare avian species at different times of year. And with a network of nature trails and viewing platforms, the Higbee Beach Wildlife Management Area is a can't-miss destination for both avid birders and casual travelers just looking for a peaceful stroll along the beach.