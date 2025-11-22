The Cleanest Lakes In All Of Texas With Pristine, Crystal-Clear Waters

According to the TCEQ, Canyon Lake is the cleanest lake in Texas across all fronts — not just Secchi depth, but also for having the lowest chlorophyll-a and phosphorus concentrations, which both indicate lower algae growth. The lake is about an hour by car northeast of San Antonio. It's quite massive, stretching over 8,200 acres (close to 10 times the size of NYC's Central Park) and as deep as 130 feet in some areas. Like all of Texas' lakes (except Caddo Lake, albeit even Caddo is partially man-made), Canyon Lake is technically a reservoir, created in 1958 when the government dammed Guadalupe River to control flooding in the area. According to one Redditor, most of the communities around the lake are quite off-grid, and you won't find much to do beyond recreation on the lake. For those who want to escape from the urban stress and busier San Antonio area, that could make Canyon Lake a perfectly peaceful, recreation-focused getaway for the day.

As for exploring the crystal-clear lake water, there are three main swimming beaches around Canyon Lake. Two sit side by side on a peninsula on the lake's northern shore. Further along the peninsula, there's also the Canyon Lake Marina, where boat rentals are available. The marina is home to the Breakwater Grill & Cantina, offering seafood and street tacos, plus live music on weekends in the evening. The third swimming beach is at Comal Park on the southern shore, and it has boat ramps, a volleyball court, and restrooms. Note that these beaches all charge an entrance fee per vehicle, which is significantly lower for Comal County residents. There are, however, several unofficial swimming spots and courtesy docks sprinkled around the lake's shores.