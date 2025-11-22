The Cleanest Lakes In All Of Texas With Pristine, Crystal-Clear Waters
There are over 150 recreational, public-use lakes across Texas, a state known for its unforgiving heat as much as its superlative size. There's nothing better than getting some respite from a sweltering Texas day by going for a dip in cool, clean waters, with an emphasis on "clean." Not all of Texas' lakes can provide such pristine conditions — in fact, two are quite infamous for being ranked among America's top 10 dirtiest. But, nevertheless, there are plenty of places around the state where the water is refreshingly scandal-free.
Luckily, you don't need to do extensive research or rely on murky hearsay to figure out where to go for a safe and scenic swim in Texas, since we've put together a list based on the available data. These lakes had the lowest averages for a measure commonly used to determine water quality called Secchi depth. Secchi depth is a simple way of quantifying how clear a lake is by lowering a disc into the water and measuring the depth at which it becomes no longer visible. The Texas Commission of Environmental Quality (TCEQ) released a 2024 report that includes the average Secchi depth for 141 of Texas' main lakes, and we've rounded up the five that rank the clearest based on this data.
1. Canyon Lake
According to the TCEQ, Canyon Lake is the cleanest lake in Texas across all fronts — not just Secchi depth, but also for having the lowest chlorophyll-a and phosphorus concentrations, which both indicate lower algae growth. The lake is about an hour by car northeast of San Antonio. It's quite massive, stretching over 8,200 acres (close to 10 times the size of NYC's Central Park) and as deep as 130 feet in some areas. Like all of Texas' lakes (except Caddo Lake, albeit even Caddo is partially man-made), Canyon Lake is technically a reservoir, created in 1958 when the government dammed Guadalupe River to control flooding in the area. According to one Redditor, most of the communities around the lake are quite off-grid, and you won't find much to do beyond recreation on the lake. For those who want to escape from the urban stress and busier San Antonio area, that could make Canyon Lake a perfectly peaceful, recreation-focused getaway for the day.
As for exploring the crystal-clear lake water, there are three main swimming beaches around Canyon Lake. Two sit side by side on a peninsula on the lake's northern shore. Further along the peninsula, there's also the Canyon Lake Marina, where boat rentals are available. The marina is home to the Breakwater Grill & Cantina, offering seafood and street tacos, plus live music on weekends in the evening. The third swimming beach is at Comal Park on the southern shore, and it has boat ramps, a volleyball court, and restrooms. Note that these beaches all charge an entrance fee per vehicle, which is significantly lower for Comal County residents. There are, however, several unofficial swimming spots and courtesy docks sprinkled around the lake's shores.
2. Amistad Reservoir
The Amistad Reservoir (also called the Amistad International Reservoir) has a particular feature that makes it distinct from any other lake on this list: It's part of two countries, straddling the U.S.-Mexico border. Three rivers flow into the reservoir, one of which is the Devils River, one of the most pristine rivers in Texas known for its hiking and swimming. The lake's clear, high-quality water is at least partly due to the fact that all the springs and rivers feeding it come from pollution-free sources. Plus, the lake is surrounded by a limestone-based desert landscape, which naturally helps maintain pH levels and doesn't produce soil runoff. Amistad Reservoir has consistently been one of Texas' cleanest — in a previous TCEQ water quality report, released in 2018, it ranked No. 1 for Secchi depth.
The U.S. side of the reservoir forms part of the Amistad National Recreation Area, a stunning area for taking in views and enjoying nature. A Tripadvisor reviewer noted, "There are some picnic areas with great views," but added, "There's not much to do here besides hike and picnic." It's true that the area around the reservoir is quite remote, with Del Rio, 20 minutes away by car, being the most significant town in the vicinity. However, that likely means there are fewer crowds and more room to explore in peace. Swimming is allowed throughout the recreation area, so long as it's not near boat ramps or fishing docks. Many boat ramps exist along the shores, but only four remain open as of this writing, since the reservoir's water levels hit a historic low. One that so far has stayed open is at Diablo East, where there's also a lovely hiking trail, the Diablo East Nature Trail, with interpretive signs and views over the lake.
3. Lake Travis
Lake Travis, located on the Colorado River about a 30-minute drive outside of Austin, ranked third for Secchi depth, and it's historically been noted for its exceptional water quality. The lake — as well as others in the wildly popular and scenic Highland Lakes region — is managed by a specific agency called the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), which regulates the watershed to reduce pollutants and silt. It oversees facilities that use filter strips to collect stormwater runoff and preserves buffer zones around the lake that prevent development in the area. That gives Lake Travis a unique advantage for travelers: It's close to a major travel hub (Austin), but the area directly around the lake has relatively low levels of development, which helps keep it clean. With that said, the area is prone to flood events that temporarily increase bacteria levels in the lake, but the LCRA keeps visitors posted about when the levels stabilize and it's safe to swim in again.
The lake has plenty of great swimming spots, though, according to one Redditor, most of the lake's shoreline is cliff or at least rocky. Bob Wentz Park on the eastern side of the lake is a popular spot, beloved by scuba divers, windsurfers, and those who prefer to lounge on the shore. It can get busy, with Austin crowds flocking on summer afternoons. "This lake does get pretty crowded on weekends and especially holidays," wrote a local guide in a Google review. There are some lovely, more hidden spots, if you're willing to scramble over some rocks. Tom Hughes Park is one of them, described by one Google reviewer as a "[w]onderful and secluded hilltop park on Lake Travis. If you're brave and agile, you can scale down to the water and have a fairly private swim."
4. Medina Lake
Medina Lake in Texas Hill Country is frequently cited as one of the state's clearest, thanks in part to its limestone geology and its regular monitoring by the Bandera County River Authority & Groundwater District. The lake is beloved by local communities in the Hill Country and has served as a primary cool-off spot, drawing in visitors to the neighboring towns of Lakehills and Mico. Despite its pristine conditions, the lake has faced a different threat in recent years: drought.
As of this writing, the lake is filled to just 5.2% of its capacity, according to the Texas Water Development Board, and it's hit as low as 2% capacity in May 2025. Videos showing the lake's dried-up lakebed and images of wooden docks sitting over barren earth have gone viral in recent years. A Reddit user described, "[W]e went to a place that's [called] paradise canyon to jump in the water since it's been raining for weeks, but we got there and literally there's little to no water in there anymore."
Even with low water levels, there are still ways to enjoy Medina Lake, with local businesses making the most of what remains. Wally's Watersports, for example, on the south end of the lake in Mico, continues to offer water skiing lessons, kayak rentals, and boat launching. Texas Parks & Wildlife has noted that while public boat ramps are still open, visitors may have to launch their boats from the gravel banks of the lake due to the low water level. You might be out of luck in finding swimming spots, though. The swimming area at Medina Lake Park has been closed until the water returns to safer levels, according to Bandera County officials.
5. Stillhouse Hollow Lake
A bit farther north than other lakes on this list, Stillhouse Hollow Lake lies 25 minutes by car outside of Copperas Cove, an adorable city full of wildlife and small-town charm. It's reachable from Austin in about an hour, or south from Waco in about 50 minutes. One Tripadvisor reviewer wrote, "This lake is beautiful, large and the water is amazingly clear." The lake, like many of Texas' other cleanest lakes, benefits from its limestone shores. It's managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), which might contribute to the lake's cleanliness, too, since it's responsible for preserving the lake's habitats and landscape. Though water levels have fluctuated over the years because of droughts in Central Texas, it's remained consistently full in 2025.
The USACE maintains a few parks around Stillhouse Hollow Lake that are open to the public. Dana Peak Park (on the north shore) and Union Grove Park (on the south shore) are two of its most well received. Both have a swimming beach, boat ramp, campsites, and fishing dock — the lake is especially fruitful for catching various bass and channel catfish. If you're coming for the day, Dana Peak Park might be the best option of the two, since it boasts more day-use facilities, including picnic shelters, grills, a rentable pavilion, and a robust hiking and biking trail network. The park is open year-round, though the beach is closed October through February.
Methodology
The five Texas lakes ranked for their clean waters come from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality's 2024 report on water quality across Texas' lakes. The report uses the trophic state index (TSI) to measure water quality. The TSI considers three factors (Secchi depth, chlorophyll-a content, and phosphorus content) to measure water quality, but it emphasizes Secchi depth, using a black-and-white disc lowered into the water to see how deep it remains visible, as the "primary indicator." As such, our ranking relies on Secchi depth results, which correlate with clearer, less nutrient-dense water. We also drew from news reports and visitor reviews to capture the experience of those who enjoy the lakes' waters.