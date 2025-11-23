The 'Best Christmas Market In The US' Is A Cozy California Fair To Shop And Snack

From this side of the Atlantic, it often seems that Europeans get so much right about the good things in life: food, coffee, beer, and so many paid vacation days. Even their sparkling holiday markets, including one of the best markets in all of Europe, make shopping look magical at a time of year when it can feel like a chore. The good news is that American cities have their own versions of these winter marketplaces. And one that's recently taken top honors in a TimeOut article ranking U.S. Christmas markets is The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, located just 10 miles south of San Francisco in the underrated coastal community of Daly City. Running for five weekends from November 22 to December 21, the fair takes place in a venue that's far from ordinary — the Cow Palace, which was established in 1941 as a place to showcase livestock. It then became an indoor venue for music icons such as Elvis Presley and The Rolling Stones.

Part community theater, part Christmas market, and part raucous party, the fair is now in its 55th year, and for a few weekends each holiday season, it transforms the Cow Palace into the streets of Victorian London. Hundreds of performers and vendors dressed in period garb create a festive mood and immerse visitors in the theatrical experience inspired by Charles Dickens' "The Christmas Carol" and even his other works, including "Oliver Twist" and "Nicholas Nickleby." You may bump into costumed versions of the novels' characters, like Ebenezer Scrooge or the Ghost of Christmas Present, roaming the halls and recreating scenes, all while munching on delights like meat pie, fish and chips, Yorkshire pudding, and roasted chestnuts. Stop and listen to the carolers, watch polkas, or even catch Edgar Allen Poe staging a reading. Father Christmas is also on hand twice a day for children's visits.