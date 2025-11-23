The 'Best Christmas Market In The US' Is A Cozy California Fair To Shop And Snack
From this side of the Atlantic, it often seems that Europeans get so much right about the good things in life: food, coffee, beer, and so many paid vacation days. Even their sparkling holiday markets, including one of the best markets in all of Europe, make shopping look magical at a time of year when it can feel like a chore. The good news is that American cities have their own versions of these winter marketplaces. And one that's recently taken top honors in a TimeOut article ranking U.S. Christmas markets is The Great Dickens Christmas Fair, located just 10 miles south of San Francisco in the underrated coastal community of Daly City. Running for five weekends from November 22 to December 21, the fair takes place in a venue that's far from ordinary — the Cow Palace, which was established in 1941 as a place to showcase livestock. It then became an indoor venue for music icons such as Elvis Presley and The Rolling Stones.
Part community theater, part Christmas market, and part raucous party, the fair is now in its 55th year, and for a few weekends each holiday season, it transforms the Cow Palace into the streets of Victorian London. Hundreds of performers and vendors dressed in period garb create a festive mood and immerse visitors in the theatrical experience inspired by Charles Dickens' "The Christmas Carol" and even his other works, including "Oliver Twist" and "Nicholas Nickleby." You may bump into costumed versions of the novels' characters, like Ebenezer Scrooge or the Ghost of Christmas Present, roaming the halls and recreating scenes, all while munching on delights like meat pie, fish and chips, Yorkshire pudding, and roasted chestnuts. Stop and listen to the carolers, watch polkas, or even catch Edgar Allen Poe staging a reading. Father Christmas is also on hand twice a day for children's visits.
Sip, shop, and cosplay at the The Great Dickens Christmas Fair
With tickets priced at $45 for adults and $25 for youth ages 5 to 12 and parking at $20, Redditors recommend saving money by carpooling or parking on the street. Another Redditor tip is to bring your own bottled water. But plenty of libations will be on hand at the market, too. Stop by the Prince Edward Pub for hot spiced mead or ale. For something more sophisticated, make a reservation at Cuthbert's Tea Shop & Emporium for some high tea, which comes with a dazzling assortment of traditional sweets like gingerbread, plum pudding, shortbread, and more. Then, browse the marketplace for handcrafted gifts that you may not find at your local chain store, such as handmade pewter goblets, handwoven shawls and jackets, faux-fur headwraps, gold and silver puzzle rings, and book lockets, which contain hidden notes written by Dickens. You will also find nativity scenes, ornaments, and nutcrackers for last-minute holiday decorating.
Visitor participation is so integral to the fair that the website devotes a whole section to it — those who cosplay will be in heaven. That said, there are rules to follow when selecting attire. So dust off your bonnets, long skirts, vests, waistcoats, suspenders, and top hats, but forgo wearing masks and non-Victorian-themed costumes (like, don't arrive as a stormtrooper or superhero). And don't trump the actual performers by dressing up as any recognizable Dickensian characters, like Scrooge. For those who aren't English literature majors or well-versed with Dickens' universe, brush up on his novels or cheat and watch the movies before going to the event. If the fair does its job, it may inspire you to take on Europe's best Christmas markets, but make sure you also research these 10 crucial market details before your visit.