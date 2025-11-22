The State With The Least Air Pollution In America Is A Scenic Tourist Destination Tucked Into New England
Embarking on trips involving adventure and outdoor exploration means time spent breathing in what is hopefully fresh air. Unfortunately, clean air isn't a guarantee these days as the world grapples with climate change and its impact on extreme heat and wildfires. In fact, the American Lung Association found in a recent study that nearly half of Americans breathe unhealthy levels of air pollution. Vermont is one state, however, that's bucking this trend, with the least amount of air pollution in the U.S., according to a study by U.S. News & World Report.
Much of Vermont's fresh air is a result of the state's environmental planning. Vermont may, in fact, be the greenest state in America, according to a study by WalletHub. Of all U.S. states, it has the lowest carbon dioxide emissions per capita, the third-lowest methane emissions per capita, and the most organic farm acreage per capita. This is due to the Green Mountain State's investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency and its efforts to curb the use of pesticides and petroleum-based fertilizers, all of which are contributing to maintaining the state's clean air, soil, and water. This is good news not just for residents but also for eco-conscious travelers, as this scenic slice of New England makes for a highly rewarding trip.
Discover the charms of Burlington, Vermont's largest city
If you want to bone up on extra oxygen, skip the oxygen facial and just visit Vermont! As a destination with year-round adventures, including lush fall foliage and exhilarating ski trips, you're also not limited on when to visit. Bordered by Canada and the New England states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York, the state is quite accessible. Vermont's largest city, Burlington, is four hours from Boston, two hours from Montreal, and about six hours from New York City if you want to drive or take the train from neighboring areas. You can also fly into Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.
As Vermont's top college city and a wonderful lakeside escape, Burlington is a great destination for spring and summer vacations, but it's lovely around the holidays, too. One of your first stops should be the bustling Church Street Marketplace (named for the Unitarian Universalist Church at the end of the street). This is a public square with a brick pedestrian mall lined with more than 100 stores and restaurants, where you can catch events like the Burlington DiscoverJazz Festival in June or the August Festival of Fools, a giant block party with every variety of street performer.
Nature lovers, brace yourself for some serious enchantment in Burlington, even though it's an urban setting. A short walk west from the city center, you'll find the Waterfront Park along Lake Champlain. Get your recreation on here with some paddleboarding or sailing on the lake, walking on the lakefront promenade, or bike riding along the 8-mile Greenway Multi-use Path. You can perch yourself on a grassy knoll with grub from one of the food trucks to watch the sunset views. For dessert, pick up a cone of creemee, Vermont's take on soft serve, at nearby Burlington Bay. Or postpone dessert and schedule a $7 Ben & Jerry's guided factory tour about 28 miles away in Waterbury. The tour provides samples and a look into this Vermont company's unique culture.
Picturesque Woodstock and Stowe don't disappoint either
More quaintness awaits in the Vermont towns of Woodstock and Stowe. Woodstock is consistently named America's most beautiful town for its historic architecture and covered bridges. Take a trip to the iconic Middle Covered Bridge for a requisite selfie. Get up close and personal with the flora by visiting the nearby Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller Historical Park, which encompasses 20 miles of walking trails that become cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails in winter. One of the most rewarding views in this park is atop Mount Tom, reachable via a 5.5-mile round-trip hike. Skiers in search of black diamonds will find plenty of these jewels at Saskadena Six, one of the oldest ski resorts in the country. Around the holidays, downtown Woodstock also gets into the festive spirit, with its stores all decked out in their holiday finest, inspiring you to come in to have a look at their flannel, books, art, and pottery.
From Woodstock, the mountain town of Stowe is a 1.5-hour drive, promising more historic New England charm in the fall color capital of the world. With forests blanketing over 70% of the state, it's understandable that tourists flock here for autumn colors, with peak foliage hitting from September through mid-October. For the most epic vistas, drive up to Mount Mansfield via the scenic byway through Smugglers' Notch, or take the Gondola SkyRide at Stowe Mountain Resort. Visitors also love the Stowe Recreation Path, a 5.3-mile paved trail that starts in Stowe Village and ends at a covered bridge. In winter, you can cross-country ski in the crisp air along the groomed path.