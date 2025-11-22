The State With The Least Air Pollution In America Is A Scenic Tourist Destination Tucked Into New England

If you want to bone up on extra oxygen, skip the oxygen facial and just visit Vermont! As a destination with year-round adventures, including lush fall foliage and exhilarating ski trips, you're also not limited on when to visit. Bordered by Canada and the New England states of New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and New York, the state is quite accessible. Vermont's largest city, Burlington, is four hours from Boston, two hours from Montreal, and about six hours from New York City if you want to drive or take the train from neighboring areas. You can also fly into Patrick Leahy Burlington International Airport.

As Vermont's top college city and a wonderful lakeside escape, Burlington is a great destination for spring and summer vacations, but it's lovely around the holidays, too. One of your first stops should be the bustling Church Street Marketplace (named for the Unitarian Universalist Church at the end of the street). This is a public square with a brick pedestrian mall lined with more than 100 stores and restaurants, where you can catch events like the Burlington DiscoverJazz Festival in June or the August Festival of Fools, a giant block party with every variety of street performer.

Nature lovers, brace yourself for some serious enchantment in Burlington, even though it's an urban setting. A short walk west from the city center, you'll find the Waterfront Park along Lake Champlain. Get your recreation on here with some paddleboarding or sailing on the lake, walking on the lakefront promenade, or bike riding along the 8-mile Greenway Multi-use Path. You can perch yourself on a grassy knoll with grub from one of the food trucks to watch the sunset views. For dessert, pick up a cone of creemee, Vermont's take on soft serve, at nearby Burlington Bay. Or postpone dessert and schedule a $7 Ben & Jerry's guided factory tour about 28 miles away in Waterbury. The tour provides samples and a look into this Vermont company's unique culture.