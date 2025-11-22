This Overlooked Colorado Suburb Has Scenic Rocky Mountain Views And Denver Proximity

Dakota Ridge, Colorado, may not be one of Denver's most well-known suburbs, but it's a dazzler nonetheless. Despite being designated as an unincorporated community, the unassuming residential area is pretty vast. Nearly 35,000 people live in this corner of the Centennial State, which spans just shy of 10 square miles.

Dakota Ridge could make for a stellar stop among the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. But before you plug it into your GPS, note that the community should not be confused with the smaller neighborhood of the same name found in North Boulder. The two are easy to mix up because they share several traits. For starters, both are set against the beautiful backdrop of the Rocky Mountains. Both locales were also likely named after the craggy Dakota Hogback rock formation that stretches nearby.

All similarities aside, the larger Dakota Ridge stands in a league of its own. The outdoorsy gem is richly endowed with lakes and parks and is interwoven with hiking trails throughout. What's more, thanks to its proximity to the capital city, the community is just a short drive from even more fun. Neighboring suburbs like Littleton, a Colorado city with a charming downtown and ample green spaces, and the scenic Colorado escape of Highlands Ranch are just minutes away.