Napa Valley's Oldest Winery Is A Centuries-Old Top-Rated California Gem With Welcoming Vibes

The world's most ancient wine-producing complex, dating back more than 6,000 years, is in Armenia. America's oldest winery, meanwhile, is in New York's Hudson Valley. But on the other side of the country, in the Napa Valley — widely considered one of the most important wine-growing regions on the planet — the most historic winery is Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, California. Founded in 1861 and run by the same family for four generations, the winery is in its third century of operations. With a cozy lounge, an outdoor pizza kitchen, and beautiful grounds to stroll around, it's an especially welcoming place to visit.

Like many other Napa Valley wineries, Charles Krug is known for its cabernet sauvignon. Among its top-rated bottles are vintage cabernets from 1959, 1965, and 1984. Also popular are the citrus-forward 2013 Charles Krug sauvignon blanc and the fruity 2023 Cabernet sauvignon rosé. Visitors can taste some of the winery's products in the tasting room (a National Historic Landmark) that was first constructed in 1872. The space was redesigned more than a hundred years later, and after significant renovations, reopened as the Redwood Cellar Tasting Room and Hospitality Center in 2013. Timelessly elegant but with state-of-the-art upgrades, the center was designed to function as a spot to taste wines at the bar or in the cellar lounge.

Winery hours are 10:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily (Wednesday through Sunday in the winter). Walk-ins are welcome, and it's also possible to reserve winery experiences online, including the formal, seated Estate Tasting ($50 per person) and the hour-long Chocolate & Wine Pairing ($90 per person), with a guest appearance by local chef and chocolatier Holly Peterson of Flourish Chocolate.