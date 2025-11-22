Napa Valley's Oldest Winery Is A Centuries-Old Top-Rated California Gem With Welcoming Vibes
The world's most ancient wine-producing complex, dating back more than 6,000 years, is in Armenia. America's oldest winery, meanwhile, is in New York's Hudson Valley. But on the other side of the country, in the Napa Valley — widely considered one of the most important wine-growing regions on the planet — the most historic winery is Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, California. Founded in 1861 and run by the same family for four generations, the winery is in its third century of operations. With a cozy lounge, an outdoor pizza kitchen, and beautiful grounds to stroll around, it's an especially welcoming place to visit.
Like many other Napa Valley wineries, Charles Krug is known for its cabernet sauvignon. Among its top-rated bottles are vintage cabernets from 1959, 1965, and 1984. Also popular are the citrus-forward 2013 Charles Krug sauvignon blanc and the fruity 2023 Cabernet sauvignon rosé. Visitors can taste some of the winery's products in the tasting room (a National Historic Landmark) that was first constructed in 1872. The space was redesigned more than a hundred years later, and after significant renovations, reopened as the Redwood Cellar Tasting Room and Hospitality Center in 2013. Timelessly elegant but with state-of-the-art upgrades, the center was designed to function as a spot to taste wines at the bar or in the cellar lounge.
Winery hours are 10:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. daily (Wednesday through Sunday in the winter). Walk-ins are welcome, and it's also possible to reserve winery experiences online, including the formal, seated Estate Tasting ($50 per person) and the hour-long Chocolate & Wine Pairing ($90 per person), with a guest appearance by local chef and chocolatier Holly Peterson of Flourish Chocolate.
Sip and swirl at Charles Krug WInery
One of the best ways to enjoy the historic winery is on a guided walking tour of the estate that includes a wine tasting with cheese and charcuterie ($90 per person). In warmer weather, visitors can enjoy seasonal events like wine tastings on the lawn, outdoor picnics, and farm-to-table dinners. In all seasons, the outdoor wood-fired pizza oven turns out pies that pair perfectly with a glass of house-made wine (currently available Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
In the winter months of 2025, scheduled events at the winery include the Holiday Magnum Party (starting at $78 per person) held in the estate's elegant carriage house, with large-format wines served in a festive setting. Also on the calendar is the winery's Holiday Cookie Class ($88 per person). During the course, cocoa is served, as well as — of course — wine. Find out more about spending the holidays in Northern California in Redding, one of the state's best Christmas towns, with lively festivities and several acres of themed gardens.
Stay nearby at Inn St. Helena (rooms from about $387), a boutique B&B on the town's main street, or splurge on reservations at the plush Alila Napa Valley, a Hyatt Luxury Resort (rooms from $1,320 per night) that has a gorgeous spa and suites overlooking vineyards. St. Helena's walkable downtown is full of excellent dining options, too. Stop for avocado tacos, sweet potato fries, and other roadside-inspired treats at the James Beard Award-winning Gott's St. Helena, or go for elevated comfort food and local wines at the charming gastropub Goose & Gander. Charles Krug Winery and St. Helena are about a 2.5-hour drive from San Francisco and its international airport, or roughly three hours using public transportation.