Kentucky's Underrated City Near Two Of The State's Beautiful Lakes Is A Paradise For Boaters
There's never a bad time for a laid-back lakeside retreat, but with so many people flocking to some of your favorite classic waterfront hubs in search of that peace and quiet, these places can become overcrowded, defeating the whole purpose of going there in the first place. Luckily, there's an underrated Kentucky location that promises all of the jaw-dropping views and relaxation with none of the chaos: Cadiz. This small city in Trigg County sits right alongside Lake Barkley and just a drive away from Kentucky Lake, offering endless recreation opportunities for water lovers.
While the natural attractions are arguably Cadiz's biggest draw, the hidden Kentucky gem also promises a charming downtown, local shops, and mom-and-pop restaurants – so visitors will want to set a day aside for a more typical small-city experience as well. Most people coming here either drive or fly through Nashville Airport, which also happens to be one of the five best airports in America for live music.
Just keep in mind that the airport is more than 80 minutes away from the Cadiz city center, and because of the substantial distance and the fact that public transportation options are limited, fliers might want to rent a car to get around. Not only will you need it to cover the 90-mile distance, but it'll also come in handy for when you want to explore the city itself (which is extremely car-dependent) as well as its surrounding lakes.
Nestled between Lake Barkley and Kentucky Lake, Cadiz is a paradise for boaters
Cadiz's waterfront allure starts with Lake Barkley, home to a peaceful state park that boasts scenic views and 18 holes of championship golf, as well as a thriving year-round resort that offers outdoor fun and access to the marina mere minutes away. From here, you can go fishing, paddling, boating, and kayaking. You can also reserve a lodge, cottage, or campsite and take in the jaw-dropping views. What's more, there are 9 miles of trails on-site, and 7 of those miles are open to mountain biking. You can also swim in the wellness pool year-round, golf, and observe some of the 200+ bird species that often fly around the park. Try to get to the marina as early in the morning as possible, though, to make sure you avoid the crowds and get some extra time to explore the nearby coves and islands. The light this time of day is phenomenal for photos, too. Just don't forget to wear sunscreen and a life vest.
Those who want to see another side of the local waterlife will be happy to learn that Kentucky Lake is just a hop, skip, and a jump away. At more than 160,000 acres, this is the largest man-made lake in the eastern U.S.. This means you won't struggle to find boat launches and docking options around here — there's even a boat ramp locator you can use to check which ones are the closest to Cadiz. Here, you can do just about anything, from fishing and paddling to enjoying a shoreline picnic. Can't decide where to go first? Compromise and stay in Land Between the Lakes, Kentucky's sprawling recreation water paradise to camp, kayak, and watch wildlife.
What else to do and see in Cadiz
Despite Cadiz's reputation as a boater's paradise, its small-town charm is just too good not to experience, so set a day aside to explore the quiet streets, starting with downtown. As you stroll, you can go on a mini-shopping spree, browsing the boutiques, gift shops, and antique stores. Cadiz Antique Mall, in particular, is a must-stop. Located right on 34 Main Street, this is the place to go for second-hand treasures at reasonable prices. According to Google Reviews, the owners are said to be welcoming and friendly, and the vendors always have a fantastic selection of goods on hand. Don't forget to stop by the ice cream parlor, too. It's a rite of passage. The Antique Mall is open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., so you can add it anywhere on your itinerary.
For a good meal, locals like to go to Cadiz Family Restaurant, a mom-and-pop place probably best known for its daily Southern-style buffets. Some must-tries here include (but aren't limited to) the fried chicken, fried catfish, mashed potatoes, and cornbread. Wash it all down with their sweet tea and finish the meal off with some banana pudding, though their entire dessert selection is raved about.
Those on a more flexible schedule might also want to time their visit so they can catch one of the local events, with one of the biggest ones being Halloween Safe Night & Costume Contest. It takes place every year on October 31st, and three prizes are awarded for each of the six age categories. Once your Cadiz adventure comes to an end, visit Murray, too. The Kentucky city, regularly voted as "America's Friendliest Small Town," has beauty and a charming downtown, and it's only a little over 30 minutes away.