Kentucky's Underrated City Near Two Of The State's Beautiful Lakes Is A Paradise For Boaters

There's never a bad time for a laid-back lakeside retreat, but with so many people flocking to some of your favorite classic waterfront hubs in search of that peace and quiet, these places can become overcrowded, defeating the whole purpose of going there in the first place. Luckily, there's an underrated Kentucky location that promises all of the jaw-dropping views and relaxation with none of the chaos: Cadiz. This small city in Trigg County sits right alongside Lake Barkley and just a drive away from Kentucky Lake, offering endless recreation opportunities for water lovers.

While the natural attractions are arguably Cadiz's biggest draw, the hidden Kentucky gem also promises a charming downtown, local shops, and mom-and-pop restaurants – so visitors will want to set a day aside for a more typical small-city experience as well. Most people coming here either drive or fly through Nashville Airport, which also happens to be one of the five best airports in America for live music.

Just keep in mind that the airport is more than 80 minutes away from the Cadiz city center, and because of the substantial distance and the fact that public transportation options are limited, fliers might want to rent a car to get around. Not only will you need it to cover the 90-mile distance, but it'll also come in handy for when you want to explore the city itself (which is extremely car-dependent) as well as its surrounding lakes.