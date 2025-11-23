Michigan's Charming City Near Lansing Has A Walkable Downtown And Tasty Bites
Southeast Michigan is home to many popular tourist destinations, like Detroit, with its artsy neighborhoods like Corktown and thriving food scene, and the walkable college town of Ann Arbor. You'll find an under-the-radar gem in the charming city of Charlotte, Michigan.
Located about 20 miles from Lansing, a city full of Victorian-style homes and shops, Charlotte has a population of under 10,000, giving it a small-town vibe that's a peaceful contrast to the region's bigger cities. Many of the city's most popular destinations, like tasty restaurants and cute local boutiques, are located within its small, walkable downtown.
Outside the downtown area, you'll likely need a car to get around Charlotte, though limited public transit is available via Lansing's Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA). If you're staying overnight, there are several chain hotels in town to choose from, as well as additional options a half-hour drive away in Lansing.
Explore Charlotte's walkable downtown
The heart of the city is Charlotte's walkable downtown, where you'll find many restaurants, boutiques, and local businesses, some housed in historic buildings. One landmark is the Eaton Theatre, a 1931 Art Deco theater that now shows both new movies and family-friendly favorites. Its retro arcade room is a local gem. One Google reviewer called the theater the "best kept secret in Charlotte," and a destination that's "better than the big cinemas and so much more affordable."
A few blocks away, you'll see another historic landmark: Eaton's Courthouse Square Museum, located inside a former courthouse built in 1885 (pictured). One Google reviewer calls it an "excellent, interesting, and well-managed local history museum."
You'll also find several stores to browse downtown, such as Needful Things, where you'll find vintage furniture and decor as well as gifts made by local artists; women's plus-size clothing consignment store Bella Grande; and Studio Marketplace, a gift shop carrying items made by women crafters and entrepreneurs. "This store is a hidden gem with delicious baked goods and unique handmade gifts for everyone! Love this place, forever hooked," wrote one Facebook reviewer of Studio Marketplace.
Charlotte's unique bites, brews, and festivals
Charlotte is home to quite a few tasty restaurants, many of them downtown. Mexican eatery Don Tequilas is the city's top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor, thanks to its fajitas and margaritas and its unique location — it's housed in a former train depot. "Felt like I was in Cozumel only better!" raved one Tripadvisor reviewer.
Nearby, you'll find other options, including the Whistlepig BBQ, which one reviewer said is "the best [barbecue] I've had in Michigan"; Sidestreets Deli & Bakery, claimed to be "one of the best sandwich places in Michigan," according to one Yelp reviewer; and local pizza joint Riedy's Pizza. You should also check out the Charlotte Brewing Company, as it's a great place to unwind after a day of exploring. Handcrafted beers (pictured) are brewed on site, with quirky names like Carrot Cake IPA and Pure Michigan fruit lager. The menu features steaks and seafood as well as classic bar eats like burgers and paninis.
Depending on the time of year, you might also get the chance to check out the food trucks and local vendors at one of Charlotte's many festivals, including the Michigan Nordic Fire Festival in February, the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival in June, the Eaton County Fair in July, and A Festival of Oddities in August. "It's amazing how many people flock to this festival. It draws in from all over. This is an event you see all walks of life come and celebrate," a volunteer for the Festival of Oddities told local news station Fox47 in 2025.