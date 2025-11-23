Michigan's Charming City Near Lansing Has A Walkable Downtown And Tasty Bites

Charlotte is home to quite a few tasty restaurants, many of them downtown. Mexican eatery Don Tequilas is the city's top-rated restaurant on Tripadvisor, thanks to its fajitas and margaritas and its unique location — it's housed in a former train depot. "Felt like I was in Cozumel only better!" raved one Tripadvisor reviewer.

Nearby, you'll find other options, including the Whistlepig BBQ, which one reviewer said is "the best [barbecue] I've had in Michigan"; Sidestreets Deli & Bakery, claimed to be "one of the best sandwich places in Michigan," according to one Yelp reviewer; and local pizza joint Riedy's Pizza. You should also check out the Charlotte Brewing Company, as it's a great place to unwind after a day of exploring. Handcrafted beers (pictured) are brewed on site, with quirky names like Carrot Cake IPA and Pure Michigan fruit lager. The menu features steaks and seafood as well as classic bar eats like burgers and paninis.

Depending on the time of year, you might also get the chance to check out the food trucks and local vendors at one of Charlotte's many festivals, including the Michigan Nordic Fire Festival in February, the Charlotte Bluegrass Festival in June, the Eaton County Fair in July, and A Festival of Oddities in August. "It's amazing how many people flock to this festival. It draws in from all over. This is an event you see all walks of life come and celebrate," a volunteer for the Festival of Oddities told local news station Fox47 in 2025.