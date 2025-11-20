Samantha Brown's Game-Changing Tip For A Stress-Free Return From Holiday Travel

Samantha Brown has been a TV travel host for over 25 years, and she's one of our favorite experts to reference when it comes to where to go and when. Without Brown, we would've never thought to check for a local bookstore while planning a day trip. Personally, I've also adopted Brown's tip for keeping your luggage organized. But her expertise extends beyond parking for and partaking in a vacation; she also has some solid advice for what to do to prep for arriving back home. In a post on Instagram, Brown noted the importance of considering what will happen when the vacation is over and you're back home. For her, the main question is: "What are we going to eat?"

She stocks up on items that are " ... shelf stable or items that won't expire." She said that she especially makes sure to have enough coffee and tea (and accompanying milk or creamer, depending on your style). If you're someone who needs a boost of caffeine to start your day, that will definitely make things easier the morning after you get home. And anyone who knows her understands how important tea is to her: Brown even travels with her own teacup.

If you're anything like me, you've been thinking that getting your kitchen ready for a trip is all about cleaning out your refrigerator, just to make sure you're not coming home to a bunch of moldy food. This tip from Brown could be a game changer.