These Floating Palaces Are The Largest Superyachts On Earth
Imagine living a lifestyle so lavish and decadent that you own a mode of transportation that requires its own full-time staff who live at sea year-round. Whether they're cruising into a hidden U.S. island that feels just like the Caribbean or whiling away the hours in Greece's best Santorini alternative, Alonissos, the world's wealthiest travelers love to arrive in a level of style, opulence, and grandeur that would put most five-star hotels to shame. While most of us can only dream of such luxury, somewhere right now, someone is sipping Macallan aboard a superyacht that makes most homes look like Harry Potter's cupboard under the stairs.
Owned by some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful — from sheikhs to billionaires — these magnificent floating palaces are the stuff of champagne wishes and caviar dreams. Bespoke, highly customized, and state-of-the-art, these yachts are tricked out with every amenity and top-shelf comfort their owners can dream up. Features such as elegant marble floors, palatial staterooms with en suite bathrooms for elite guests, and infinity pools are only the tip of the iceberg.
For the world's most truly extravagant yachts, features like private movie theaters, indoor swimming pools, art galleries, grand pianos, fitness rooms, putting greens, and tennis courts are just par for the course. Get ready to dive into the ultimate luxury (and obsess over getting a yacht charter for your next vacation) as we take an inside look at the world's largest, most luxurious superyachts.
Luminance Yacht
With its sleek, deep midnight-blue and silver exterior designed by Espen Øino International and an opulent, warm-oak interior by Zuretti Design brought to life by Lürssen, a German shipbuilder dating back to 1875, Luminance is a case study in classic elegance. Luminance was created for Ukraine's wealthiest billionaire, Rinat Akhmetov, who took ownership in 2024.
The gleaming four-deck yacht, which features a long, purposeful bow and stacked overhangs creating a lean reverse sheer illusion, clocks in at a striking 455 feet and accommodates as many as 40 guests in its 20 elegant staterooms, according to Boat International. Luminance features dual helipads, with one fore and one aft. Details of what lies on the ship's interior are hard to come by, lending Luminance a reputation as a mysterious but classy lady as she sails from port to port. She boasts a private pool on the foredeck for the yacht's owner, as well as a pair of jacuzzis. At sea level on her stern deck, Luminance features a beach club complete with its own infinity pool. The ship's swim platform and tender garage help maximize guests' oceanside adventures.
El Mahrousa
Far more than just a majestic relic of a bygone age, the 19th-century El Mahrousa (literally "The Protected" in Arabic) was quite literally conceptualized as a floating palace for Egyptian Khedive Isma'il Pasha when it was commissioned from the British shipyard Samuda Bros. First launched in 1865, the 160-year-old vessel has been lengthened three times, according to Ahram Online, stretching her ornate white-and-gold hull to roughly 478 feet. Upon her bow is a gold eagle figurehead, evocative of Egyptian iconography dating back thousands of years.
The ship has remained an important symbol of Egyptian pride through many leadership and regime changes and was even the first ship to traverse the Suez Canal extension back in 2015, according to SuperYacht Times. Today, the vessel functions as a presidential yacht. Though not as spacious as modern counterparts, El Mahrous remains a study in grandeur and style. The yacht even saw an Italian midcentury modern interior design revamp during the post-World War II period, thanks to a collaboration between designer Paola Buffa and furniture maker Mario Quarti.
Opera
No luxury was spared to create the 480-foot private yacht of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs — and the son of the nation's founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. Clean, stately, and beautifully designed, Lürssen's fabulous Opera first rolled out in 2023 to the sound of Puccini´s "Chi il Bel Sogno di Doretto" performed by American soprano Elizabeth Winn.
Both the yacht's minimalist white-and-metallic exterior and its bespoke interior of polished metal and hand-crafted wood were designed by superyacht visionary Terence Disdale. Opera can accommodate 50 crew members — a necessary complement given the ship's 18 guest quarters capable of hosting up to 36 guests, according to YachtCharterFleet. There are plenty of ways to relax aboard Opera, including the ship's private cinema, steam room and spa, gym, two pools, beach club, and beauty salon. Twin helipads on either end of the ship make for a convenient arrival aboard this luxury megayacht.
OK Yacht
Easily one of the most fascinating yachts on this list, OK is a 479-foot conversion of a former yacht-carrier vessel once used by a transport company. First built in 1982 by Japan's Oshima Shipbuilding Co., the vessel underwent an extensive 2022 conversion at a Turkish shipyard and came out with teak decking, a handsome matte black paint job, and gold-tinted glazing on her windows, according to SuperYacht Times.
The submersible aft deck — covered in artificial grass — doubles as a tennis court and a platform for transporting a 150-foot sailing ketch. The yacht can even accommodate its owner's seaplane for that perfect bird's eye view while island-hopping remote gems around the world. It also features a 40-ton crane, ideal for loading and launching. Award-winning designer Timur Bozca, who reimagined the transport ship, told Boat International, "The vision was to create a floating island concept that could hold many toys – even a seaplane or another superyacht – without breaking the powerful outlines of the previous version." There's even a car ramp for loading land vehicles onto the deck.
The living quarters of the yacht also feature a world of wonders: Think an indoor pool with panoramic views, four aquariums, and a botanical garden. There's even an outdoor cinema space and room for 20 guests.
Prince Abdulaziz
Nothing says unimaginable wealth like naming your luxury superyacht after yourself. Owned by Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Fahd Al Saud, Prince Abdulaziz is a 482-foot superyacht built in 1984, with space for 64 guests and 65 crew members, according to SuperYachts.com.
The massive five-deck ship, with features a contemporary exterior design from Maierform Maritime and an interior from eclectic, pattern-loving designer David Nightingale Hicks, has just about every luxury its owners could want, from the fundamentals like a helipad and elevator to the ship's onboard mosque and decadent cinema with its dark wood, gold brocade, and elegant bronze furnishings.
The yacht's grand lobby — said to be inspired by the Titanic (per BoatTest) — is a study in decadence, from its gilded accents and ornate chandeliers to the Greek columns and artwork reflecting the royal family's taste and status. Even the vessel's guest suites are elegant, featuring brocade-covered bedding, carved columns, and ornate ceilings and headboards.
A+ (formerly Topaz)
Yet another beautiful Lürssen yacht is the A+, formerly known as Topaz. Originally owned by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, this stunning 483-foot superyacht now belongs to United Arab Emirates (UAE) Vice President and UAE royalty Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed al Nahyan.
With an interior by Terence Disdale Design and a sleek, aerodynamic exterior designed by Tim Heywood Yacht, the eight-deck yacht features 26 guest suites, providing space for as many as 52 guests (per YachtCharterFleet). While aboard, guests can enjoy the ship's premium beauty salon, gym, spa, jacuzzi, pool, beach club, and more — there's even a dance floor aboard for celebrations. Of course, as a UAE royal and politician, the ship's dual helipads are an absolute must. To keep the whole operation running seamlessly, the ship even has space for a crew of up to 79 capable hands to bunk down.
Al Said
Owned by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of the hidden gem Gulf nation Oman, Al Said is a 508-foot Lürssen luxury megayacht that features a performance hall large enough to accommodate a full 50-instrument orchestra. It also has room for up to 70 guests in 35 staterooms and 174 crew members, according to YachtCharterFleet. Designed by Espen Øino with the silhouette of a cruise liner, Al Said features a traditional interior by RWD (Redman Whiteley Dixon).
This majestic six-deck ship, which serves as the Oman Royal Yacht Squadron's principal ship, now calls Muttrah Harbour in Muscat her home. Her many amenities include a guest elevator, a jacuzzi, and a full movie theater. Besides boasting the requisite helipad, the ship even has its own conference facilities for the Sultan to conduct his affairs in and a master suite complete with a private dressing room and study.
Dilbar
Considered the world's largest yacht by displacement according to Yacht World, the 512-foot megayacht Dilbar is a 2016-launched Lürssen vessel with an Espen Øino exterior. The yacht also features a decadent bespoke interior from Winch Design, crafted using some of the world's most exclusive materials, including more than 1,000 custom-made sofa cushions. The Dilbar is owned by Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov, who commissioned the grand vessel as an upgrade over the last yacht he owned.
The ship boasts the largest and longest swimming pool of any yacht at a striking 25 meters (approximately 82 feet in length) with a water volume of 180 cubic meters. That's just under 48,000 gallons — a staggering figure for a private yacht. The indoor pool is surrounded by elegant columns and anchored by a large-screen television — perfect for a late-night dive-in movie. The yacht also has its own spacious garden designed with Mediterranean-friendly and salt air-tolerating plants — all grown within the European Union to avoid making any international customs mistakes. The Dilbar, which accommodates up to 24 guests in its 12 cabins and a crew of as many as 96 (per Yacht Buyer), also features two helipads and a striking display of underwater lights.
Blue
Lürssen's 524-foot Blue, a 24-stateroom yacht that accommodates 48 guests, is yet another striking contemporary ship designed by the industry leaders at Terence Disdale Design. Like A+, Blue is owned by UAE Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who likely hosts some fabulous parties between his two megayachts. The ship was custom-designed with several key criteria in mind, including a more feminine exterior, timeless design, and efficient technology.
The result, which took four years to produce, features just about every amenity one could want on a floating palace. Of course, there are all the usual favorites like a deck jacuzzi, beach club, movie theater, helipad, and other amenities. Beyond that, the yacht excels in wellness and beauty indulgences, offering a full-service salon, spa, sauna, fitness center, and private massage suite. The ship even features a luxurious hammam, a type of Middle Eastern bathhouse.
Dubai
Originally commissioned by Prince Jefri of Brunei — and nearly abandoned mid-construction amid a complicated production saga — Dubai ultimately took a decade to complete. The ship is currently owned by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum of the Emirate of Dubai, the man serving as the country's current leader, prime minister, and vice president.
Naturally, a leader like him would need something epic to show for it — epic like a 531-foot yacht that accommodates 24 guests and features a very long list of top-shelf amenities (per Boat International). Dubai has it all: Seven decks replete with shared VIP spaces and comfy sunbathing spots, a gorgeous grand atrium filled with elegant glass spiral stairs, a gorgeous mosaic swimming pool, a fabulous disco, a movie theater, a fitness center, a barbecue area, and just about every water toy you could dream up, including a submarine. The helipad is even built to accommodate something as large as a Black Hawk helicopter.
Fulk Al Salamah
Launched in 2016 as part of the Omani royal yacht fleet, the 538-foot Fulk Al Salamah (meaning "vessel of peace") exists as something of a floating museum paying tribute to Omani culture. Commissioned for Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, the megayacht houses an extensive collection of Omani art and artifacts, preserving the nation's cultural legacy at sea. The largest yacht ever built by Italian shipbuilder Mariotti, the Fulk Al Salamah features both a clean and contemporary interior and exterior designed by Studio de Jorio, the Genoa-based Italian design house.
The ship's interior features crew quarters for up to 100 (per SuperYacht Fan) with separate crew corridors and well-appointed guest staterooms for up to 40 guests. The vessel also features a panoramic salon, multiple lounge areas, formal dining, top-shelf kitchen facilities, beach club, fitness center, movie theater, elevator, and more.
Eclipse
Built by Blohm+Voss of Hamburg with both its interior and exterior designed by Terence Disdale, Eclipse is the personal yacht of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, who also owns the Chelsea Football Club. At 533 feet in length, the yacht is one of several of its kind in the billionaire's fleet — but none compare to its amenities and features.
Of course, three helipads are expected for a vessel of this stature. But what isn't standard is the two swimming pools — one of which can be drained and transformed into an epic disco dance floor. Even better? The swimming pool has a retractable roof because the only thing more magical than swimming in a mega-billion-dollar yacht is doing so with your own private view of the Milky Way. For Eclipse's guests, each cabin includes a 6-foot cinema screen — an indulgent touch that ensures no one feels left out of the spectacle. As if that wasn't epic enough for this VIP on the sea, the ship also comes with its own missile defense system and mini submarine just in case the yacht's wealthy owner needs to make a hasty escape.
Azzam
A Lürssen masterpiece with a sleek exterior by Milanese firm Nauta Yachts and an elegant interior by French designer Christophe Leoni, Azzam is a 593-foot megayacht that redefines modern luxury. Equipped with an elevator connecting 18 guest suites and 30 crew cabins housing up to 80 staff, this gorgeous, classically designed ship has more than enough room for everyone aboard to stretch out.
Owned by Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan — son of the late UAE President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan — Azzam has all the bells and whistles a dynasty heir could want. She features a full range of creature comforts from a decadent spa, onboard beauty salon, and gym to a deck jacuzzi, guest elevator, golf-training room, and well-supplied tender garage. Built with turbine technology from a naval frigate, the seven-deck Azzam is also one of the fastest ships of her kind.
Methodology
To compile this list of the world's largest, most palatial superyachts, I had to determine whether my list would be based on length or overall volume. In keeping with most of the super yacht lists I came across on various yacht expert sites, I chose to arrange my list by length first, but considered volume only where a length-based tie would arise. I also excluded crewed yacht vacation charters and sailing superyachts like the world's largest sailing superyacht, the Golden Horizon, to better focus on luxurious floating palaces because when it comes to the world of dreamy, ultra-decadent yacht life, it's really all about those extra features like mind-blowingly fabulous infinity pools or event halls big enough to host some of the world's most elite guest lists.
I started with a deep dive into YachtWorld, the global database connecting yacht brokers and buyers of luxury boats that serves as a fairly comprehensive catalog of superyachts from all over the world. I consulted their list of the world's largest yachts to begin creating my own, omitting non-luxury vessels like the research and expedition yacht REV. I wanted to make sure we didn't miss any details, so I spent some time perusing sites like YouTube to see if any newer super yachts had arrived on the scene in the past few years. I also looked into each yacht's manufacturer, where applicable, to learn more details about every floating palace on my list and ensure they were list-worthy. Finally, I cross-checked my updated list against the list of the largest yachts ever sold maintained by HMY Yacht Sales.