These Floating Palaces Are The Largest Superyachts On Earth

Imagine living a lifestyle so lavish and decadent that you own a mode of transportation that requires its own full-time staff who live at sea year-round. Whether they're cruising into a hidden U.S. island that feels just like the Caribbean or whiling away the hours in Greece's best Santorini alternative, Alonissos, the world's wealthiest travelers love to arrive in a level of style, opulence, and grandeur that would put most five-star hotels to shame. While most of us can only dream of such luxury, somewhere right now, someone is sipping Macallan aboard a superyacht that makes most homes look like Harry Potter's cupboard under the stairs.

Owned by some of the world's wealthiest and most powerful — from sheikhs to billionaires — these magnificent floating palaces are the stuff of champagne wishes and caviar dreams. Bespoke, highly customized, and state-of-the-art, these yachts are tricked out with every amenity and top-shelf comfort their owners can dream up. Features such as elegant marble floors, palatial staterooms with en suite bathrooms for elite guests, and infinity pools are only the tip of the iceberg.

For the world's most truly extravagant yachts, features like private movie theaters, indoor swimming pools, art galleries, grand pianos, fitness rooms, putting greens, and tennis courts are just par for the course. Get ready to dive into the ultimate luxury (and obsess over getting a yacht charter for your next vacation) as we take an inside look at the world's largest, most luxurious superyachts.