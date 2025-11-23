The West's 'Safest And Wealthiest' Place To Retire Is A Mountainous Arizona Town
The Grand Canyon State has several sought-after retirement communities, but one of the safest and wealthiest places to spend your golden years sits at the foot of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson. Recently ranked third on GOBankingRates' list of the 50 safest and wealthiest retirement towns in America, Oro Valley is a favorite for sunshine-seeking seniors.
The town is in an excellent location, sitting only 6.4 miles from scenic views and lively shopping in Casas Adobes and 10 miles from the upscale, picturesque Tucson suburb of Catalina Foothills, known as the "Beverly Hills of Tucson." The Santa Catalina Mountains take over the sky to the east, providing not just views but also incredible hiking opportunities for residents of this 36-square-mile desert town. For keen travelers, Oro Valley is just 22 miles from Tucson International Airport or 107 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for more diverse and far-flung flight options.
Oro Valley was also ranked the seventh best retirement spot in Arizona on Niche, and with lower-than-average crime risk, prosperous neighborhoods, and epic mountain vistas so close, it is unsurprising that the town's population grew by 15% from 2010 to 2020, reaching 49,262 in 2025. Older adults continue to flock there, hoping to spend their next chapter in elegant desert surroundings under wide-open skies.
Retire in safe and affluent Oro Valley
GOBankingRates also crowned Oro Valley the fifth most livable place to retire in the West. With its livability score of 81 out of 100, a median property value of $440,400 (as of 2023), and an average retirement income (before Social Security) of $53,668, older folks can thrive there in luxury real estate with plenty of land and local amenities.
Almost 35% of full-time Oro Valley residents are aged over 65, and the town offers them plenty to do in their later years, from the local farmer's market on the grounds of historic Steam Pump Ranch to delectable Sonoran cuisine, thanks to its proximity to Tucson, a designated UNESCO City of Culinary Excellence. Book lovers will enjoy making Stacks Book Club a regular part of their routine. This bookstore-slash-community space serves up author talks, crafty events, seasonal coffee flights, poetry readings, and comfy chairs to sit on while you catch up with friends.
Some of the most enticing neighborhoods include the likes of Sun City Oro Valley for ages 45+ and SaddleBrooke for active adults aged 55+, and although Oro Valley is highly car focused, residents enjoy its safe atmosphere. AreaVibes.com estimates that general crime rates are more than 40% lower than the national average, and violent crimes are more than 85% lower than the national average. Gregg James, an Oro Valley retiree originally from California, told KGUN9, "The people that we've had as neighbors in Oro Valley since day one have watched out for one another ... If somebody's gone, somebody's watching their house ..."
Get active in the stunning Arizona desert
Golf is popular with pensioners, and thankfully, Oro Valley is packed with gorgeous greens. Some of the area's best-rated courses are El Conquistador Golf & Tennis, Stone Canyon Club, and Oro Valley Country Club, each offering blindingly green fairways. The Views Golf Club is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on GolfPass, and — as its name suggests — provides a sweeping mountain backdrop and a range that uniquely incorporates the desert's natural saguaro-speckled terrain.
Many snowbirds live in Oro Valley in winter, swapping snow boots for sandals, and they cleverly vacate when average temperatures begin to reach 76 degrees Fahrenheit around April. Summer highs of more than 115 degrees Fahrenheit have been recorded, so hiking in Arizona can be dangerous. Heed Arizona State Parks' safety advice; go when it's cooler, take a buddy, and bring sunscreen, a hat, and plenty of water.
Hikers, bikers, runners, and horse riders can explore around 30 miles of trails within the town's limits. Catalina State Park is conveniently opposite Oro Valley Marketplace, so you can stock up on trail mix and electrolytes at Walmart, then head over to begin your hike from one of three trailheads. The park is open from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, and entrance fees are $10 per vehicle for 1 person, $20 for 2 to 4 people, and $5 for a bicycle. Make the most of their guided bird walks, geology walks, and live concerts or take a stroll on the Catalina Nature Trail loop, deemed easy by AllTrails. For more of a challenge, try the moderate Dead Horse Canyon Trail, a 4.6-mile out-and-back with some water crossings. Depending on the season, you might spot a waterfall there — a rarity in the desert and worth the trek to witness.