The West's 'Safest And Wealthiest' Place To Retire Is A Mountainous Arizona Town

The Grand Canyon State has several sought-after retirement communities, but one of the safest and wealthiest places to spend your golden years sits at the foot of the Santa Catalina Mountains north of Tucson. Recently ranked third on GOBankingRates' list of the 50 safest and wealthiest retirement towns in America, Oro Valley is a favorite for sunshine-seeking seniors.

The town is in an excellent location, sitting only 6.4 miles from scenic views and lively shopping in Casas Adobes and 10 miles from the upscale, picturesque Tucson suburb of Catalina Foothills, known as the "Beverly Hills of Tucson." The Santa Catalina Mountains take over the sky to the east, providing not just views but also incredible hiking opportunities for residents of this 36-square-mile desert town. For keen travelers, Oro Valley is just 22 miles from Tucson International Airport or 107 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for more diverse and far-flung flight options.

Oro Valley was also ranked the seventh best retirement spot in Arizona on Niche, and with lower-than-average crime risk, prosperous neighborhoods, and epic mountain vistas so close, it is unsurprising that the town's population grew by 15% from 2010 to 2020, reaching 49,262 in 2025. Older adults continue to flock there, hoping to spend their next chapter in elegant desert surroundings under wide-open skies.