America's 'Best Brunch City' Is A Cool California Destination Perfect For Café-Hopping

If you're looking for the Bay Area's best brunch spots, San Francisco might be one of the first places to come to mind. But as it turns out, brunch seekers should look a little further south instead. San Jose, California, may be best known as the cornerstone of Silicon Valley, but foodies will tell you it's also the place to be for weekend brunch — whether you're after a cute and cozy cafe or live music and inventive cuisine.

In fact, in 2023, the city was even ranked as the "best brunch city" in the country by Brunch Expert. According to the study, although major cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Chicago had the highest number of brunch places overall, San Jose came out on top on a per-capita basis, with around 12.2 brunch places per 10,000 residents. The survey evaluated 37 cities across the U.S. with a population of at least 500,000, and used Yelp to count the number of brunch spots.