The 5 Caribbean Countries Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest
If you are craving a stroll along powder-soft white sand, snorkeling among shoals of vibrant tropical fish, or just relaxing with a rum-based cocktail in hand, the Caribbean may be calling your name. There are 26 countries to choose from across more than 7,000 islands, and one way to help narrow things down is to check out some of the budget-friendly travel opportunities. So no, you probably can't afford to buy a private island, but there are still plenty of options out there.
Over such a broad area, it's no wonder that some islands represent a better value than others. Some position themselves as exclusive luxury stays that command top dollar, while others provide more options for budget-minded travelers. To make it even more complex, many Caribbean islands use different currencies — there are 13 different currencies in operation across the region — so the U.S. dollar goes further on some islands than others. Other considerations include accommodation costs, ease of access, and cost of activities and excursions. But it is possible to enjoy a holiday in the Caribbean without breaking the bank, especially if you start your search with these destination options.
Jamaica
Often listed among the most affordable island destinations, Jamaica was once a haven for the most notorious pirates, like Blackbeard and Calico Jack. But today, it is appreciated for its incredible street food, serene sunsets, and party atmosphere at the Seven Mile Beach in Negril. Importantly, it is possible to find cheap round-trip airfare to Jamaica, which can save you hundreds of dollars before you have even touched the ground.
One good travel hack to save money is to explore the island by minibus rather than taxi or car rental. It also gives you more of a chance to chat to the locals and get some recommendations for things to do. The official currency on the island is the Jamaican Dollar (J$/JMD). Based on the current exchange rate at the time of publication, 1 USD is equivalent to about 160 JMD.
In addition to visiting stunning beaches and taking incredible hikes, some of the cheaper activities include river rafting on the White River and visiting the mountain-top adventure park of Mystic Mountain. To save money, you may also want to consider one of Jamaica's all-inclusive resorts or traveling during the off-season.
Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic is something of an emerging destination due to a slew of new developments and investments into adventure and nature tourism. There is luxury here for sure, but also opportunities for more affordable travel. The local currency is the Dominican Peso (RD$/DOP), and 1 USD is currently equivalent to around 64 DOP.
If you are looking for a bargain, then head to Punta Cana, sometimes referred to as the "Cancun of the Dominican Republic" because of its all-inclusive resorts and long stretches of sandy beaches. This is also a great place to play a round of golf, and one of the cheaper courses is at Cocotal Golf & Country Club, where an 18-hole round of golf can be booked for $84 if you start after 2 p.m.
There are some great public transport options to get you around the main island on the cheap. An express bus from Friusa in Punta Cana to the capital city of Santo Domingo takes about three hours and costs around 400 DOP, which is less than $10. In Santo Domingo, take a stroll through the Colonial Zone, the earliest European settlement in the Americas, which was founded in 1496. A visit to the Cathedral of Santa María la Menor, the first cathedral to be built in the Americas, will only set you back 60 DOP (around $1) to enter.
The Bahamas
The Bahamas, though technically in the North Atlantic, is still considered a Caribbean nation and deserves a place on this list. The country is geographically closer to the U.S. than the other Caribbean islands, so flights may be cheaper. A quick check online and round-trip flights from Miami to the capital city of Nassau on New Providence Island average around $300.
In fact, Nassau itself is a great place to make the most of your dollar. The currency here is the Bahamian Dollar, which has the same value as USD, and both are used interchangeably. Accommodation can be quite reasonable, especially if you opt for an Airbnb, although you are likely to get the best value if you opt for an all-inclusive. In one Reddit thread, Melia Nassau Beach and Warwick Paradise Island were both recommended as cheaper all-inclusive options.
To stretch your dollar even further, you might consider the Grand Bahama Island, which is considered one of the most budget-friendly island getaways from the U.S. The activities on this island are considered especially good value. For instance, you can take part in a guided encounter with dolphins in Sanctuary Bay for less than $100. Alternatively, explore mangrove creeks and observe coral reefs and underwater caves at Lucayan National Park, which costs just $12 to enter at the time of publication.
St. Kitts and Nevis
The small but mighty pair of islands in the Eastern Caribbean was recently ranked among the cheapest to live in the Caribbean. St. Kitts was the first Caribbean island to be colonized by the British in 1623 (and has since gained independence), and it has some incredible rainforest hiking trails. This includes a trail that passes by the historic plantation of Romney Manor and the dramatic ruins of an old sugar refinery. The smaller of the two islands, Nevis, is dominated by the impressive 3,232-foot Nevis Peak and also contains a fabulous 6-acre tropical botanical garden.
To stretch your USD in St. Kitts and Nevis, avoid the luxury resorts and instead select one of the budget-friendly inns or hotels, which can be as reasonable as $50 to $100 per night. For instance, Beverley's Guest House in Nevis starts at just $51 per night. St. Kitts and Nevis use the Eastern Caribbean Dollar (EC$/XCD), although prices are sometimes given in USD. At the current exchange rate, 1 USD equals 2.70 XCD.
According to one Redditor, food can be pricey on both islands, but it is also possible to find cheaper options. Lion Rock Beach Bar & Grill in Cockleshell Beach in St. Kitts is authentic, with beach views, serving up delicious seafood and jerk chicken at an affordable price. On Nevis, head to the Cafe des Arts in Charlestown, which is set in the grounds of the Hamilton House Museum. Tuck into a freshly made sandwich or homemade quiche for $20 XCD (less than $8).
Grenada
Grenada, which consists of three islands, is one of the Caribbean's most southernmost countries and is famous for its spice plantations. It produces 40% of the world's nutmeg and is also famous for its cocoa, which is dried, roasted, and ground to make sumptuous chocolate. Similar to many other Caribbean countries, it offers high-end luxury as well as some more affordable options.
If you are looking to stretch your dollar, a good place to start is the low-key island of Carriacou. Less than two hours by high-speed ferry from Grenada's main island, Carriacou is a snorkeler's paradise known as the "Isle of Reefs," with many dive sites and opportunities to encounter nurse sharks, sea turtles, and colorful reef fish. A single guided tank dive in Carriacou can cost less than $100 per person. This is also a place to relax on the beach, unwind, and enjoy the beautiful Caribbean scenery away from the all-inclusive resorts.
Like St. Kitts and Nevis, Grenada uses the East Caribbean Dollar (but U.S. dollars are widely accepted). This can mean a favorable exchange rate, helping you make the most of your time here. Food and drink on the island, especially from locally owned establishments, are generally cheaper than in the U.S.
Methodology
In putting together these recommendations, we looked at a mix of reliable sources, including on-the-ground travel reporting, traveler feedback from forums and blogs (including Reddit, Google Reviews, Tripadvisor, and Yelp), and current economic data. This included checking out the dollar's current value and exchange rate for Caribbean destinations, and taking into account the typical travel costs on the islands.
We have focused on Caribbean countries that offer good value without sacrificing memorable experiences. We considered details such as low-cost activities, reasonably priced dining options, and accommodation that does not require a luxury budget. Another factor that affects the affordability of a Caribbean escape is the cost of airfare: Some islands are easier to reach via direct flights, which puts them higher on our list.