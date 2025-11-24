The 5 Caribbean Countries Where The US Dollar Goes Furthest

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you are craving a stroll along powder-soft white sand, snorkeling among shoals of vibrant tropical fish, or just relaxing with a rum-based cocktail in hand, the Caribbean may be calling your name. There are 26 countries to choose from across more than 7,000 islands, and one way to help narrow things down is to check out some of the budget-friendly travel opportunities. So no, you probably can't afford to buy a private island, but there are still plenty of options out there.

Over such a broad area, it's no wonder that some islands represent a better value than others. Some position themselves as exclusive luxury stays that command top dollar, while others provide more options for budget-minded travelers. To make it even more complex, many Caribbean islands use different currencies — there are 13 different currencies in operation across the region — so the U.S. dollar goes further on some islands than others. Other considerations include accommodation costs, ease of access, and cost of activities and excursions. But it is possible to enjoy a holiday in the Caribbean without breaking the bank, especially if you start your search with these destination options.