Virginia's Best Holiday Destination Is Attraction-Filled With Traditional Food And Festive Events

From strolling down the picturesque Duke of Gloucester Street, which President Franklin D. Roosevelt once called "the most historic avenue in America" during a 1934 visit (via the City of Williamsburg), to popping into charming 18th-century shops, a visit to Colonial Williamsburg truly feels like a step back into the 1700s. Whether you're looking for a Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year's destination immersed in history, Colonial Williamsburg is open 365 days a year and makes for a unique and fun way to celebrate. If you want to dine in places once frequented by figures such as George Washington and enjoy some long-standing Virginia traditions, the holiday season in Colonial Williamsburg is perfect for festivities.

Known as "one of America's first planned cities," Williamsburg was founded in 1699 as the capital of the Virginia Colony. With its preserved businesses and residences, horses and carriages trotting down the street, employees dressed in period-accurate garb, and reenactments happening each day, Williamsburg is a true living museum. This makes the town a great place to visit over the holidays for history buffs. Of course, to fully immerse yourself, you'll need historic accommodations for your stay, and there's no better choice than the Rockefeller-built Williamsburg Lodge. Originally built in 1750, the hotel reopened in its current form in 1939, and is now part of Marriott's Autograph Collection as well as a member of Historic Hotels of America. Williamsburg is less than an hour away from Richmond International Airport and a little over an hour from Norfolk International Airport.