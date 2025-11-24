Virginia's Best Holiday Destination Is Attraction-Filled With Traditional Food And Festive Events
From strolling down the picturesque Duke of Gloucester Street, which President Franklin D. Roosevelt once called "the most historic avenue in America" during a 1934 visit (via the City of Williamsburg), to popping into charming 18th-century shops, a visit to Colonial Williamsburg truly feels like a step back into the 1700s. Whether you're looking for a Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year's destination immersed in history, Colonial Williamsburg is open 365 days a year and makes for a unique and fun way to celebrate. If you want to dine in places once frequented by figures such as George Washington and enjoy some long-standing Virginia traditions, the holiday season in Colonial Williamsburg is perfect for festivities.
Known as "one of America's first planned cities," Williamsburg was founded in 1699 as the capital of the Virginia Colony. With its preserved businesses and residences, horses and carriages trotting down the street, employees dressed in period-accurate garb, and reenactments happening each day, Williamsburg is a true living museum. This makes the town a great place to visit over the holidays for history buffs. Of course, to fully immerse yourself, you'll need historic accommodations for your stay, and there's no better choice than the Rockefeller-built Williamsburg Lodge. Originally built in 1750, the hotel reopened in its current form in 1939, and is now part of Marriott's Autograph Collection as well as a member of Historic Hotels of America. Williamsburg is less than an hour away from Richmond International Airport and a little over an hour from Norfolk International Airport.
Holiday festivities in Williamsburg
Throughout the holiday season, Williamsburg becomes even more enchanting. Visit during Thanksgiving to experience a reenactment of the Thanksgiving Proclamation. Thanksgiving is also a fun time to be in historic Williamsburg if you love a good feast with many of the onsite restaurants offering tickets for special buffets, pre-fixe meals, and dinners.
Visit during Christmas time for authentic decorations adorning the historic district and a Christmas market that runs from the last weekend of November through December (open Thursday to Sunday). Colonial Williamsburg boasts an active event calendar year-round, and the holidays are no exception. One of Williamsburg's top holiday events is the Grand Illumination, which takes place over three days in early December. The 18th-century tradition of firing guns while lighting off fireworks, alongside plenty of festive decorations and musical performances, is one of the community's most noteworthy celebrations. December also sees the Celebration of the Yule Log, which includes a musical procession pulled by a wagon — be sure to make a wish as you toss a sprig into a fire.
Or, strap on your skates and take to the ice at Liberty Ice Pavilion, which takes place on Duke of Gloucester Street from November through February. A one-day pass is $13 for skaters 12 and under and $18 for everyone else. Skate rentals are $7. In the neighborhood bordering Colonial Williamsburg, Merchants Square, where you'll find over 40 shops and restaurants, you can also enjoy the annual Christmas tree lighting, complete with lively musical performances. For another history-rich Virginia city to visit this holiday season, check out the walkable and family-friendly Portsmouth's Old Towne.
Traditional food in Colonial Williamsburg
If you're looking to get a taste of the food scene back in Colonial America this holiday season, Williamsburg has a handful of choices for you. Shields Tavern has been a central gathering place in Williamsburg since 1709, offering a succinct menu of 18th-century dishes like "To Fry Chicken" and traditional beverages made with local ingredients.
One of Williamsburg's longest-running institutions is King's Arm Tavern, which dates back to 1772. Virginia's truly authentic 18th-century restaurant is steeped in charm, from the live performances of Colonial-era music, the decor, and even the servers' apparel — and of course, the menu as well. Find unique dishes like "peanut soupe" and hearty meals such as prime rib, Cornish hen, and "onion pye," which is baked with potatoes, apples, onions, and eggs. If you're not feeling confident about 18th-century food, rest assured that the restaurant has a 4.6-star rating on Google, with past guests raving about the interesting dishes and historic atmosphere.
If you're craving seafood, Christiana Campbell's Tavern is yet another gem — it's said that even George Washington was once a fan of the historic restaurant. From Chesapeake Bay oysters to crab cakes and "To Fry Fish," which came from Thomas Jefferson's personal cookbook, the tavern offers another look at Colonial-era Virginia fare. This is a busy spot, so making a reservation is recommended.