Oregon's 'Rare Oceanfront' Lodge Brims With Chic Rustic Charm And Majestic Views

First off, The Ocean Lodge is a luxury stay, so you can expect to shell out just shy of $300 a night (at time of writing). However, the experience is worth every penny. Flourishing in a timeless modern architectural style with the spirit of a midcentury beach resort, the lodge boasts a collection of stylish and rustic guest rooms outfitted with fireplaces and warm-hued furnishings. Each room is thoughtfully designed, and some offer elevated features like private decks or patios that are perfect for taking in the majestic ocean views.

Whichever room you nestle into, you'll have a wonderland of amenities included in your stay. From the moment you step into the lobby, the aroma of fresh-baked cookies and brewed coffee awaits. Breakfast is a delicious affair, featuring a full buffet of hot options such as scrambled eggs, potatoes, and sausages, along with a variety of yogurt, pastries, and cereals. In the evening, you can join the lodge's nightly wine reception, which starts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and ends with an evening nightcap available from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Before retreating to your room, you can borrow a book or board game from the library, or check out a complimentary DVD from the extensive movie collection. While you may pay a little more to stay at the lodge versus a basic beach hotel, the little luxuries go a long way.