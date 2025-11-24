Oregon's 'Rare Oceanfront' Lodge Brims With Chic Rustic Charm And Majestic Views
If you're dreaming of a charming getaway that's brimming with glorious beaches and scenic shoreline stays, the Oregon Coast is an ideal destination. There are plenty of spots to plan your escape — from Seaside, the state's favorite coastal destination with beaches and carnival-style games, to Florence, the underrated town that offers all the best of a PNW getaway. One of the most popular locales on the Oregon Coast is Cannon Beach, known for its otherworldly beauty, food, and art. It's also film-famous. If you've seen "The Goonies," you'll likely recognize the area's geological icon, Haystack Rock, which was a prominently featured backdrop in the 1985 classic. Of course, an overnight retreat to Cannon Beach deserves an equally cinematic stay. That's why checking into The Ocean Lodge is the perfect move.
Set on the sweeping shoreline with a picture-perfect view of Haystack Rock, the idyllic inn's rare premiere oceanfront location is the main attraction. Combined with stunning architecture, vintage beach resort vibes, and an array of amenities included, the hotel promises a sparkling stay on the breathtakingly beautiful Oregon Coast. The Ocean Lodge's official site aptly describes the accommodation as a "rare oceanfront" property with "spectacular architecture."
Luxury meets beachfront beauty at The Ocean Lodge
First off, The Ocean Lodge is a luxury stay, so you can expect to shell out just shy of $300 a night (at time of writing). However, the experience is worth every penny. Flourishing in a timeless modern architectural style with the spirit of a midcentury beach resort, the lodge boasts a collection of stylish and rustic guest rooms outfitted with fireplaces and warm-hued furnishings. Each room is thoughtfully designed, and some offer elevated features like private decks or patios that are perfect for taking in the majestic ocean views.
Whichever room you nestle into, you'll have a wonderland of amenities included in your stay. From the moment you step into the lobby, the aroma of fresh-baked cookies and brewed coffee awaits. Breakfast is a delicious affair, featuring a full buffet of hot options such as scrambled eggs, potatoes, and sausages, along with a variety of yogurt, pastries, and cereals. In the evening, you can join the lodge's nightly wine reception, which starts from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and ends with an evening nightcap available from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Before retreating to your room, you can borrow a book or board game from the library, or check out a complimentary DVD from the extensive movie collection. While you may pay a little more to stay at the lodge versus a basic beach hotel, the little luxuries go a long way.
Things to do beyond The Ocean Lodge in Oregon
During your stay, you'll have plenty at your fingertips for a fun-filled coastal retreat. Nestled on the scenic shoreline in the heart of Cannon Beach, The Ocean Lodge is ideally located for outdoor adventures like whale-watching and beach-bound hikes, and urban activities like art gallery browsing and dining. In addition to its proximity to the beach and town, the lodge is also a short drive from Hug Point, an unsung site with beach access, scenic sea caves, and tide pools, making it the perfect home base for scenic day trips.
Your stay at The Ocean Lodge also includes complimentary passes to Cannon Beach Fitness and Cannon Beach Yoga Arts, so you can stay active during your vacation. If you prefer to get your exercise by taking a walk, you'll find a plethora of destinations within strolling distance. Mo's Seafood & Chowder is situated just a half-mile south, and is an Oregon Coast rite of passage as far as seafood eateries go. Try a warm bread bowl filled with their beloved clam chowder before taking a walk down to Cannon Beach to see the splendor of Haystack Rock. If you walk a mile north, you'll come across Pelican Brewing. Based in Cannon Beach, the seaside brewery is an Oregon Coast favorite, offering tasty pints of local ale, hard seltzers, and craft sodas year-round in a cozy oceanfront brewpub setting.