California's San Diego County Locale Offers Artsy Vibes, Small-Town Charm, And Wineries
Travelers often flock to the city of San Diego as a vacation destination for its year-round mild weather, star attractions, and cityscape. Often overlooked are destinations within the greater San Diego County region, which offer different vibes and experiences, such as Escondido, an old-school California city known as a charming wine paradise with a world-class arts center. Located roughly 20 miles east of Escondido is the community of Ramona, also known for its wineries and artsy vibes, and even a kind of small-town charm.
Situated in the foothills of the Laguna Mountains, Ramona is often considered a stopover on the way to the mountain escape of Julian, Southern California's "friendliest town." But according to San Diego Entertainer Magazine, Ramona is "San Diego's Must Visit Town," a charming rural escape and wine region. The history of the neighborhood began in 1883 when a store and post office were established on the road to Julian. Initially called Nuevo (New Town), investment in the area increased, and the name changed to Ramona, in homage to the protagonist in the Helen Hunt Jackson novel of the same name.
Ramona does have an airport, but it doesn't offer commercial flights, so utilizing San Diego International Airport (less than an hour away) is your best option if you're flying into the area. You'll want a car for your best chance at exploring around Ramona, whose inland location can be enjoyed year-round (though it experiences hotter summers and cooler winters than its coastal counterparts). No matter which season you choose, you'll have a shot at experiencing Ramona's rural charm, creative center, and scenic wineries.
Ramona's artsy vibes and small town charm
Strolling Ramona's Main Street offers visitors a sense of community and small-town charm. A great place to start is the Guy B. Woodward Museum, run by the Ramona Pioneer Historical Society, for a look at town history. It's housed in an adobe home from 1886 and features other outdoor exhibits, available to see via self-guided and guided tours. You'll also want to stop by the Ramona Town Hall, built in 1894, which is considered one of the largest freestanding adobe structures in the Southwest.
Main Street is also a place for art in Ramona. Keep an eye out for the 31 murals that dot the town's walls, part of the Ramona H.E.A.R.T Murals Project. Use the project's downloadable map as a guide for an afternoon of art appreciation. The Art Center of Ramona is a creative hub for artists to connect with each other and the community. It holds free family art classes on the second Saturday of each month, along with hosting various art exhibitions. And once a year, the two-day Ramona Artist Open Studios Tour takes place, allowing visitors to wander through town visiting local artisans' studios.
You'll also want to peruse inside Affordable Treasures, featuring a collective of more than 20 vendors, offering handcrafted works for sale. Several community events and festivals, including a popular rodeo, help give Ramona its small-town charm. A must-see attraction Ramona is uniquely known for is the Oasis Camel Dairy & Foundation, which specializes in making soaps and skincare products. Visitors can explore on an open farm tour for $15, take a camel ride, and visit the onsite lavender farm.
Sip on the best of Ramona Valley wines
Ramona Valley is the perfect place for agriculture, with 89,000 acres of the valley beingofficially recognized as the Ramona Valley American Viticulture Area (AVA). As one of the youngest wine regions in the area, there are more than 40 wineries in the Ramona Valley to choose from when you're ready to sip the tastes of those grapes. With so many options, you'll want some advice on where to start and which wineries to visit.
Some of Romana's wineries are only open during the weekend, have limited hours, or require reservations, so you'll want to check prior to planning a visit. The Ramona Valley Vineyard Association (RVVA) offers tasting tour itineraries by location based on winery groupings at various ends of town. December weekends feature a Holiday Wine Trail with 14 wineries that offer tasting and pairing specials. The San Diego Tourism Authority suggests its list of seven to try, including the 110-acre Milagro Farms Vineyard & Winery, boasting a hillside tasting room with scenic views and a bocce court. Open on weekends, it's a local favorite that occasionally hosts live music, offers strolls among olive trees, and has excellent service, gaining it a place on Tripadvisor's list of best winers in Ramona.
Both lists also highlight the 5-acre Woof'n Rose Winery, where friendly dogs, rose bushes, and an award-winning Cabernet Franc await visitors. Visitors mention the winery's affordable tasting fee, along with friendly and knowledgeable staff. For another San Diego County wine excursion, visit Bernardo Winery, one of the oldest in California, with beautiful scenery and gardens, less than 30 minutes from Ramona.