California's San Diego County Locale Offers Artsy Vibes, Small-Town Charm, And Wineries

Travelers often flock to the city of San Diego as a vacation destination for its year-round mild weather, star attractions, and cityscape. Often overlooked are destinations within the greater San Diego County region, which offer different vibes and experiences, such as Escondido, an old-school California city known as a charming wine paradise with a world-class arts center. Located roughly 20 miles east of Escondido is the community of Ramona, also known for its wineries and artsy vibes, and even a kind of small-town charm.

Situated in the foothills of the Laguna Mountains, Ramona is often considered a stopover on the way to the mountain escape of Julian, Southern California's "friendliest town." But according to San Diego Entertainer Magazine, Ramona is "San Diego's Must Visit Town," a charming rural escape and wine region. The history of the neighborhood began in 1883 when a store and post office were established on the road to Julian. Initially called Nuevo (New Town), investment in the area increased, and the name changed to Ramona, in homage to the protagonist in the Helen Hunt Jackson novel of the same name.

Ramona does have an airport, but it doesn't offer commercial flights, so utilizing San Diego International Airport (less than an hour away) is your best option if you're flying into the area. You'll want a car for your best chance at exploring around Ramona, whose inland location can be enjoyed year-round (though it experiences hotter summers and cooler winters than its coastal counterparts). No matter which season you choose, you'll have a shot at experiencing Ramona's rural charm, creative center, and scenic wineries.