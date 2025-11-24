Texas' Gem Is A Historic Cowboy Town With Friendly Faces And Wide-Open Canyon Landscapes

The rural Texas community of Matador may be small in stature, but it's certainly big on downhome Southern hospitality. Smiling faces are apparently easy to come by in this corner of the Lone Star State, according to reviewers on Tripadvisor. "Everyone we met in Matador was so welcoming! Can't wait to return!" one appraisal reads. "The town of Matador is quiet and the folks [are] very friendly," another echoes.

The remote getaway sits about an hour outside of Lubbock, an underrated Texas city full of cowboy charm, where the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) is conveniently located. The cowboy roots and culture also run deep in Matador. But don't let the name fool you. As the Texas Historical Commission's tourism website Texas Time Travel notes online, there's "no bullfight but plenty of cattle."

This town, the Motley County seat, was born in the late 1800s. The town cropped up beside its namesake, the historic Matador Ranch, not far from the rugged Caprock Canyons. The working farmstead still stands tall on the rolling plains, where the cattle and bulls graze. The ranch's rustic abode, the El Matador Lodge, serves as a cozy home away from home for out-of-towners. "Wonderful experience, very nice comfortable stay. Can't wait to go back with my family," a Google review reads. However, if you can't find any rooms at the ranch, the Hotel Matador is another historic accommodation in town, dating back to the early 1900s. The bed and breakfast boasts a nearly perfect score on Tripadvisor, where it comes top-rated for its value, cleanliness, location, and overall service.