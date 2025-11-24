Texas' Gem Is A Historic Cowboy Town With Friendly Faces And Wide-Open Canyon Landscapes
The rural Texas community of Matador may be small in stature, but it's certainly big on downhome Southern hospitality. Smiling faces are apparently easy to come by in this corner of the Lone Star State, according to reviewers on Tripadvisor. "Everyone we met in Matador was so welcoming! Can't wait to return!" one appraisal reads. "The town of Matador is quiet and the folks [are] very friendly," another echoes.
The remote getaway sits about an hour outside of Lubbock, an underrated Texas city full of cowboy charm, where the Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport (LBB) is conveniently located. The cowboy roots and culture also run deep in Matador. But don't let the name fool you. As the Texas Historical Commission's tourism website Texas Time Travel notes online, there's "no bullfight but plenty of cattle."
This town, the Motley County seat, was born in the late 1800s. The town cropped up beside its namesake, the historic Matador Ranch, not far from the rugged Caprock Canyons. The working farmstead still stands tall on the rolling plains, where the cattle and bulls graze. The ranch's rustic abode, the El Matador Lodge, serves as a cozy home away from home for out-of-towners. "Wonderful experience, very nice comfortable stay. Can't wait to go back with my family," a Google review reads. However, if you can't find any rooms at the ranch, the Hotel Matador is another historic accommodation in town, dating back to the early 1900s. The bed and breakfast boasts a nearly perfect score on Tripadvisor, where it comes top-rated for its value, cleanliness, location, and overall service.
Uncover Matador's historical roots
Home to some 700 people, Matador is an absolute trove of historical treasures. If you want to learn more about the region's deep ranching roots, head over to the Motley County Historical Museum. The educational facility, which lies just around the corner from the Hotel Matador, is housed in the town's old hospital building. Aside from all the agricultural gems, the museum also features exhibits about Motley County at large as well as the early Indigenous people who lived on the land long before the ranchers arrived. More heritage sites can be found nearby. See where the lawless ruffians of days of yore were held with a trip to the old Motley County Jail. The formidable two-story prison, which went up in 1891, offers a cool glimpse into the county's fascinating Wild West frontier history.
The lofty Bob's Oil Well is another must-see local landmark. The now-defunct service station was built in the early 1930s by a local veteran by the name of Bob Robertson. He added a sky-scraping oil derrick to the filling station as an advertising gimmick to draw in customers. Although the place has been shuttered since the 1950s, the towering structure — which has been rebuilt over the years — still stands out against the Texas skyline today.
Run wild like the bulls in Matador, Texas
Soak up the great outdoors of the Texas Panhandle at the Matador Wildlife Management Area. Located about 40 minutes outside of town, the preserve stretches across the rolling plains for almost 30,000 acres. The grounds may not top the list of the best birdwatching destinations in the U.S., but more than 150 species of birds have been spotted in the wildlife park, according to eBird. Be sure to keep your eyes peeled for bobcats, coyotes, wild hogs, and slithering rattlesnakes, too.
The wildlife management area is open throughout the year, except during special hunts. Adults 17 and up will need a Limited Public Use Permit to enjoy various recreational activities throughout the park, such as hiking or wildlife viewing. The permit costs $12 per person, at the time of writing. If you want to stay the night, you can pop a tent at one of the park's two campgrounds. Keep in mind, the sites are very primitive, so there aren't any electrical hookups or showers on the property. "We recommend that all campers bring plenty of drinking water and cook stoves, since drought conditions often mandate a no fire policy," the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department notes on its website.
More campsites can be found at the Caprock Canyons State Park & Trailway, which is also only about a 40-minute drive away. The sprawling state park boasts more than 90 miles of nature trails as well as stunning red rock canyons. It also rivals many of the best parks to see bison roam, so don't forget your cameras. Entrance fees range between $3 and $5, at the time of writing.