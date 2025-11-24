Considered one of America's prettiest cities thanks to its old town Europe vibes, Annapolis in Maryland has always attracted visitors aching to sail the Chesapeake and enjoy charming architecture. But if you're looking for spellbinding coastlines, not to mention excellent seafood, without the Annapolis crowds, look no further than Kent Island. Vastly overlooked in favor of its more popular neighbor across the water, Kent Island is wedged within the Chesapeake Bay, offering visitors a welcome escape full of seaside views, relaxing beaches, and tasty eats.

Once inhabited by the Algonquin tribe, the first Europeans arrived on Kent Island in the 1630s, where they established a fortified settlement with a trading post and courthouse. Today, a visit to Kent Island will be punctuated by seaside strolls amidst coastal cottages and relaxed sips in cozy wineries. Head to historic Stevensville to spend the day exploring the enchanting downtown district, registered as a National Historic Place. Charter a fishing boat down at Kentmorr Marina for a spectacular day out with the family on the Chesapeake, or explore the picturesque walking trails through coastal wetlands within the Blue Heron Nature Preserve.

Exciting events in the community calendar make Kent Island worth a visit all year long. The streets of downtown Stevensville erupt into excitement each May with parades and lively entertainment in honor of Kent Island Day, which celebrates the founding of the island almost 400 years ago. Meanwhile, stop by in October for the annual Artoberfest event and browse the unique handicrafts from local artisans. Given its location only about 45 minutes from Baltimore/Washington International Airport (BWI) or an hour from downtown Baltimore itself, Kent Island is a hidden waterfront gem that's easy to get to.