Surrounded By West Virginia Mountains Is A Large State Park With A Bright Holiday Drive

With numerous amenities set in a stunning mountainous setting, Chief Logan State Park is undoubtedly one of West Virginia's premier destinations for outdoor activities. In addition to its theater space, museum, and recreational facilities, Chief Logan State Park also has an impressive network of hiking trails that let you explore its formidable natural scenery. The Cliffside Loop Trail, for example, is a manageable 1.2-mile loop passing several of the park's most photogenic spots. More broadly, Chief Logan State Park is also adjacent to the trailheads for West Virginia's expansive Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, a network of around 1,000 miles of pristine trails for hikers, mountain bikers, and ATVs, all circling through the region that hosted the infamous Hatfield-McCoy feud.

If you don't feel like hiking, Chief Logan State Park offers unforgettable sights that you can enjoy from your own vehicle. During the Christmas season, Chief Logan State Park transforms into a wonderland of holiday lights and decorations at its annual Christmas in the Park event. During this event, Chief Logan's spectacular light show spreads out across its scenic driving routes, making it one of the must-see holiday driving routes in West Virginia (and maybe the country as a whole). Even outside the holiday season, Chief Logan State Park sits at the epicenter of the top West Virginia scenic drives. During the summer, the park's roads are covered in vibrant wildflowers, while autumn brings some of West Virginia's best fall colors. The park also includes the Lodge at Chief Logan (complete with suites, a restaurant, and recreation centers), cozy cabins, and lovely campsites. Nearby mountain towns like the adventure-rich Williamson are also excellent spots to explore and stay the night.