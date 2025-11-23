Surrounded By West Virginia Mountains Is A Large State Park With A Bright Holiday Drive
As John Denver famously proclaimed, West Virginia is Appalachia's "Mountain Mama," with some of the most heavenly mountain scenes and outdoor settings on the East Coast. Throughout its rolling mountaintops and stunning forests, West Virginia protects natural wonders like one of the world's oldest rivers at New River Gorge National Park, as well as lovely small mountain towns like the charming Shepherdstown and its one-of-a-kind mix of restaurants, inns, and quirky shops. However, a focus on the state's national parks and small-town charms, deserved as it is, does often distract from West Virginia's equally amazing state park system, including the extraordinary Chief Logan State Park.
Located about an hour's drive from the state capital of Charleston, Chief Logan State Park lies among a wild and wonderful region in West Virginia's mountainous southwestern corridor. With such a premier location, the park boasts many of the state's most pristine mountain scenes. Chief Logan State Park is not merely a picturesque mountainous landscape, however. The park's abundant acreage is also home to an amazing outdoor amphitheater set against one of the most beautiful backdrops you'll ever enjoy, as well as a full-on museum set among the trees. And if you're fortunate enough to visit the park during the holiday season, it hosts a Christmas light show and holiday display, which you can experience without even leaving your car.
Experience history, culture, nature in Chief Logan State Park
Chief Logan State Park, like the nearby town of Logan and the surrounding Logan County, is named after the Native American leader Chief Logan, who served as a leader of the Mingo tribe during the 18th century. Today, the park protects around 4,000 acres of West Virginia's southern mountains, with abundant woodlands and Appalachian peaks preserved in a region known for coal mining. Even among West Virginia's rich collection of state parks, Chief Logan stands out for its memorable blend of natural beauty and regional history. Visitors looking for an escape into a pristine setting will find that in abundance at Chief Logan State Park, with miles of sublime mountains, forests, and streams just waiting to get lost in. At the same time, however, the park also protects much of southwestern West Virginia's heritage, which you can see on the Coal Mine Trail that leads to old mine openings.
Much of the park's modern infrastructure offers excellent visitor-friendly amenities without detracting from its spectacular natural beauty. When visiting Chief Logan State Park, you can take advantage of game courts, picnic shelters, a swimming pool (complete with a waterslide), and even a miniature golf course. If you're looking for a more educational experience, Chief Logan is home to the informative Museum in the Park, which features exhibits, artwork, and historical artifacts from the West Virginia State Museum. The park even hosts live theatrical events at its extraordinary Liz Spurlock Amphitheater.
Enjoy the great outdoors at a major intersection of scenic trails
With numerous amenities set in a stunning mountainous setting, Chief Logan State Park is undoubtedly one of West Virginia's premier destinations for outdoor activities. In addition to its theater space, museum, and recreational facilities, Chief Logan State Park also has an impressive network of hiking trails that let you explore its formidable natural scenery. The Cliffside Loop Trail, for example, is a manageable 1.2-mile loop passing several of the park's most photogenic spots. More broadly, Chief Logan State Park is also adjacent to the trailheads for West Virginia's expansive Hatfield-McCoy Trail System, a network of around 1,000 miles of pristine trails for hikers, mountain bikers, and ATVs, all circling through the region that hosted the infamous Hatfield-McCoy feud.
If you don't feel like hiking, Chief Logan State Park offers unforgettable sights that you can enjoy from your own vehicle. During the Christmas season, Chief Logan State Park transforms into a wonderland of holiday lights and decorations at its annual Christmas in the Park event. During this event, Chief Logan's spectacular light show spreads out across its scenic driving routes, making it one of the must-see holiday driving routes in West Virginia (and maybe the country as a whole). Even outside the holiday season, Chief Logan State Park sits at the epicenter of the top West Virginia scenic drives. During the summer, the park's roads are covered in vibrant wildflowers, while autumn brings some of West Virginia's best fall colors. The park also includes the Lodge at Chief Logan (complete with suites, a restaurant, and recreation centers), cozy cabins, and lovely campsites. Nearby mountain towns like the adventure-rich Williamson are also excellent spots to explore and stay the night.