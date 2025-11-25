New York's Scenic Catskills Village Offers Camping, Kayaking, And Quiet Vibes

Bainbridge offers plenty of outdoor recreation opportunities with campsites, kayaking, and hiking. Campers can book a stay at Tall Pines Campground, Riverside RV Campground, or General Clinton Park. Along with tent and RV camping, Tall Pines Campground offers an in-ground pool, two arcades, volleyball and basketball courts, and a themed pirate playground for kids. The campground is located on the shores of the Unadilla River, offering swimming, fishing, boating, and more to both overnight campers and day visitors. Don't have your own boat? You can rent a canoe, kayak, tube, or raft with NY River Adventure at Tall Pines. Riverside RV Campground is a smaller campground, a short drive away on the shores of the Susquehanna River. Visitors praise the scenic river views and friendly staff. And General Clinton Park features campsites for both tent and RV camping.

If you prefer to stay in a bed and breakfast or motel, you can still enjoy the river. Bainbridge's two public parks both offer river access for kayaking, canoeing, and fishing, along with walking trails. The 50-acre General Clinton Park is also home to the scenic Community Foundation Walking Trail, baseball fields, a volleyball court, and a geocaching expedition. The smaller William Payne Park also offers river access and is home to the town's public pool. Bainbridge is also a popular hiking spot. The Finger Lakes Trail, the longest hiking trail in the state at 549 miles, passes through Bainbridge and offers scenic views.