Wyoming's Underrated Mountain Town Near Grand Teton Has Recreation And Fairytale Beauty

This charming town is on the doorstep of Bridger-Teton National Forest. The forest comprises a significant portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which is the largest intact ecosystem in the contiguous United States. From rivers to wildlife to incredible landscapes, this place has it all.

One of the best ways to see it is on foot. Check online or pop into a ranger office to grab a map that shows you a variety of hiking trails to consider, ranging in difficulty from easy strolls to intense trekking routes. For a moderate-rated route that will take you two hours or less to complete, but grants you sweeping panoramic views, opt for the 2.6-mile Alpine North Loop Trail. No matter what route you opt for, make sure to come prepared: Wear good walking shoes, carry plenty of water, and wear sunblock. And, most importantly, don't forget a can of bear spray — and be sure you know what to do if you're out hiking and see a bear.

If you're not feeling like a hike, what better way to appreciate the storybook beauty that the Alpine area has to offer than by going paddling, fishing, water skiing, or boating on one of the bodies of water nearby? Don't miss the Palisades Reservoir, which was created by an earth-fill dam on the Snake River and encompasses 25 square miles and 70 miles of shoreline. Here, you can go fishing year-round — as well as undertake fun activities like jet skiing, water skiing, or simply boating. Launch your boat, kayak, or other vessel from the free-to-use ramp in Alpine and get ready for a day out on the water surrounded by verdant, fairytale-esque hills.