Wyoming's Underrated Mountain Town Near Grand Teton Has Recreation And Fairytale Beauty
Theodore Roosevelt once famously described Wyoming as a "tract of veritable wonderland". And, from lakeside stays and mountain recreation in Colter Bay Village to a sunrise spot with glorious mountain views and wildlife, there's little doubt that a quick gander at the majestic destinations this vast and rugged Western state has to offer will leave you in strong agreement with him. Some Wyoming hotspots, like Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park, are undeniable classics. But if you're hoping to get off the beaten tourist path and explore the hidden gem locales that the Cowboy State has to offer, look no further than the stunning small town of Alpine.
This impeccably-located town sits in the Star Valley at the confluence of the Greys and Snake Rivers. It's right on the edge of the Bridger-Teton National Forest, which boasts almost 1.2 million acres of officially-designated wilderness. Alpine is therefore perfectly situated to provide visitors with access to outdoor recreation and exploration. To get here, you'll want to fly to Jackson Hole Airport and then rent a car to drive just under an hour to Alpine.
Explore the national forests and reservoir near Alpine
This charming town is on the doorstep of Bridger-Teton National Forest. The forest comprises a significant portion of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem, which is the largest intact ecosystem in the contiguous United States. From rivers to wildlife to incredible landscapes, this place has it all.
One of the best ways to see it is on foot. Check online or pop into a ranger office to grab a map that shows you a variety of hiking trails to consider, ranging in difficulty from easy strolls to intense trekking routes. For a moderate-rated route that will take you two hours or less to complete, but grants you sweeping panoramic views, opt for the 2.6-mile Alpine North Loop Trail. No matter what route you opt for, make sure to come prepared: Wear good walking shoes, carry plenty of water, and wear sunblock. And, most importantly, don't forget a can of bear spray — and be sure you know what to do if you're out hiking and see a bear.
If you're not feeling like a hike, what better way to appreciate the storybook beauty that the Alpine area has to offer than by going paddling, fishing, water skiing, or boating on one of the bodies of water nearby? Don't miss the Palisades Reservoir, which was created by an earth-fill dam on the Snake River and encompasses 25 square miles and 70 miles of shoreline. Here, you can go fishing year-round — as well as undertake fun activities like jet skiing, water skiing, or simply boating. Launch your boat, kayak, or other vessel from the free-to-use ramp in Alpine and get ready for a day out on the water surrounded by verdant, fairytale-esque hills.
Where to eat and stay in Alpine
There may be phenomenal nature access in Alpine, but don't overlook the lovely town itself. Start your morning off with a delicious and hearty home-cooked meal at Yankee Doodle's Café, where you can enjoy all-American breakfast classics like pancakes, eggs, and hash browns. It's the top-rated spot in town with 4.1 stars on Tripadvisor, and you can grab a piping hot cup of Joe from Rivers Coffee Company, located right next door. For an afternoon snack with a kick, try the Taco Bus, rated 4.6 stars on Google.
And after a long day of hiking or paddling, treat yourself to a hearty dinner at Bull Moose Lodge & Saloon. This self-described "cowboy casual" restaurant serves up a range of cuisines, spanning from burgers to Thai dishes — along with live music and Western decor.
Food isn't the only offering at Bull Moose Lodge & Saloon, however. As the name suggests, there's also accommodation at this welcoming hideaway with 20 cozily furnished rooms. Each has handmade wood furniture, along with high-speed Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and other amenities. It's just one of several lodges and RV parks conveniently located in Alpine, which is only an hour away from Wyoming's year-round adventure getaway, Jackson Hole.