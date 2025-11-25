This Popular US Vacation State Has Many Of The Least Walkable Cities In The Country

There are so many reasons to visit North Carolina. Travelers flock to the Outer Banks every summer, packing rental homes all along these 200 miles of islands and sandbars. On the western side of the state, the Blue Ridge Parkway is a beloved East Coast paradise for relaxed retirement road trips, and the Great Smoky Mountains straddle the border with Tennessee. In between, North Carolina is a patchwork of farmland and rolling hills, cities and towns, including the arts capital of Asheville and the historic coastal city of Wilmington. With its mild winters and subtropical summers, the Tar Heel State is a popular getaway in all seasons; a record-breaking 40 million people visited in 2024, bringing almost $1.2 billion into the local economy. Road trips, water sports, hiking, monuments — you'll find them all in North Carolina.

When you go, though, you'll want to drive. North Carolina does so many things well, but carefree urban strolls are a major exception. The company Walk Score produced a list in 2017 (via Money Talks News) of the least walkable cities in the U.S., and six of them were located in North Carolina: Raleigh, Greensboro, Durham, Charlotte, Winston-Salem, and Fayetteville. Granted, the list is several years old, and states like Texas and Arizona also had multiple low-scoring entries. Yet all of these towns still struggle to accommodate pedestrians, and many surveys have cited Fayetteville as the nation's single worst city for walkers, a distinction that is only starting to change. You may wonder how one state received such poor scores, and whether the reputation is still deserved nearly a decade later.