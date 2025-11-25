Tennessee's Smoky Mountains Have A Breathtaking Natural Light Show For Just Two Weeks Every Year

Tennessee's Smoky Mountains may be the best destination to see fall foliage, but every year, it's also one of the only places to see a spectacular light show made by one of nature's brightest stars: the firefly. For two weeks from late spring until early summer, thousands of fireflies synchronously flash their lights in a coordinated light show mating dance that's better than any guy named Ian impressively waving around glowsticks at a warehouse rave.

Atlas Obscura explains how this phenomenon was believed to be exclusive to South Asia until the early 1990s, when Science News published an article about the synchronous lighting (called "coupled oscillation") in Asia, and a local of Elkmont, Tennessee, wrote a letter about the yearly display in the Smoky Mountains. Although there are 19 different species of fireflies in the Smokies, not all can produce their light synchronously, making this a truly unique experience that you can enjoy in the heart of America's most visited national park.

The National Park Service details the biological process on display: The flashing light is a result of bioluminescence (like what you can find with some jellyfish, shrimp, and glow worms), which occurs due to chemical reactions inside the abdomen of a firefly that can produce nearly 100% light (versus a mixture of light and heat). The males fly in the air to show off to the females on the ground, and although scientists don't yet fully understand the reasons for this synchronous flashing, there are some hypotheses. One is that the males work together to create a call-and-response reaction with the females, and another is that the female fireflies respond more to bigger, brighter displays.