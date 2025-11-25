Tennessee's Smoky Mountains Have A Breathtaking Natural Light Show For Just Two Weeks Every Year
Tennessee's Smoky Mountains may be the best destination to see fall foliage, but every year, it's also one of the only places to see a spectacular light show made by one of nature's brightest stars: the firefly. For two weeks from late spring until early summer, thousands of fireflies synchronously flash their lights in a coordinated light show mating dance that's better than any guy named Ian impressively waving around glowsticks at a warehouse rave.
Atlas Obscura explains how this phenomenon was believed to be exclusive to South Asia until the early 1990s, when Science News published an article about the synchronous lighting (called "coupled oscillation") in Asia, and a local of Elkmont, Tennessee, wrote a letter about the yearly display in the Smoky Mountains. Although there are 19 different species of fireflies in the Smokies, not all can produce their light synchronously, making this a truly unique experience that you can enjoy in the heart of America's most visited national park.
The National Park Service details the biological process on display: The flashing light is a result of bioluminescence (like what you can find with some jellyfish, shrimp, and glow worms), which occurs due to chemical reactions inside the abdomen of a firefly that can produce nearly 100% light (versus a mixture of light and heat). The males fly in the air to show off to the females on the ground, and although scientists don't yet fully understand the reasons for this synchronous flashing, there are some hypotheses. One is that the males work together to create a call-and-response reaction with the females, and another is that the female fireflies respond more to bigger, brighter displays.
How to view the Smoky Mountain firefly display
In order to limit human disruption of this biological process, there's a lottery system to view the dance of the fireflies. The lottery opens at the end of April for a viewing period that's usually from the end of May to the beginning of June. You can pick your first and second choices for dates, and while it costs $1 for the application fee, it's another $29 for those who win. There are a few limitations to the lottery – about 100 people are picked for each night, and while you can bring up to seven people per car, the lottery winner needs to be present, and you can only do one application per household.
If you win the lottery, be mindful of firefly viewing etiquette. This includes covering your flashlight with red cellophane or using a red light filter to ensure you don't disturb the environment, and keeping your flashlight pointed at the ground until you get to your viewing spot, where you'll have to turn it off. Stay on the marked trails to avoid stepping on female fireflies on the ground. Although many spent joyful days in their childhoods catching fireflies in jars, definitely don't do that here: If one of them lands on you, just say "light and love," and wish it on its way.
For parking locations, you can park near the Jakes Creek Trailhead — which is close to the display area — or at the Appalachian Clubhouse parking lot or along the road if necessary. Jakes Creek Trailhead is just over 30 minutes from Pigeon Forge, so if the stars really align, you can enjoy a day with minimal crowds at Dollywood, followed by a night of viewing the Smoky Mountain fireflies.