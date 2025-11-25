5 New Train Routes Rolling Out Europe's Scenic Views In 2026

For many, boarding an overnight train is a game-changing travel hack for smart, scenic travels across Europe. Whether it's an awe-inspiring locomotive ride through the French Pyrenees or the gentle rocking of a sleeper train cabin, train travel represents one of Europe's most picturesque — and sustainable — ways to traverse the continent without the hassle of lengthy airport queues. And according to a 2025 survey by railway company Hitachi Rail, Europeans wholeheartedly agree. Of the 11,000 survey participants spanning the U.S., U.K., European Union, and key cities like Toronto and Dubai, 62% responded positively to forgoing short-haul flights so long as there was a train alternative.

With these encouraging results, paired with the announcement of several new train routes launching across Europe, 2026 is shaping up to be a train-naissance. These routes are slated to connect European capitals, promising travelers a responsible, eco-friendly, and easygoing travel experience. They also represent significant steps toward achieving the greater goal of Starline, an initiative hatched by a Copenhagen think tank to link the key European cities together by a metro-like high-speed train network. Whether you plan a morning departure to be in a different city by dinnertime or you settle in for the night in a sleeper cabin to arrive fresh and ready to explore a new city by morning, expect to savor scenic views while indulging in the art of slow travel aboard these exciting rail journeys through Europe.