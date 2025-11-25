5 New Train Routes Rolling Out Europe's Scenic Views In 2026
For many, boarding an overnight train is a game-changing travel hack for smart, scenic travels across Europe. Whether it's an awe-inspiring locomotive ride through the French Pyrenees or the gentle rocking of a sleeper train cabin, train travel represents one of Europe's most picturesque — and sustainable — ways to traverse the continent without the hassle of lengthy airport queues. And according to a 2025 survey by railway company Hitachi Rail, Europeans wholeheartedly agree. Of the 11,000 survey participants spanning the U.S., U.K., European Union, and key cities like Toronto and Dubai, 62% responded positively to forgoing short-haul flights so long as there was a train alternative.
With these encouraging results, paired with the announcement of several new train routes launching across Europe, 2026 is shaping up to be a train-naissance. These routes are slated to connect European capitals, promising travelers a responsible, eco-friendly, and easygoing travel experience. They also represent significant steps toward achieving the greater goal of Starline, an initiative hatched by a Copenhagen think tank to link the key European cities together by a metro-like high-speed train network. Whether you plan a morning departure to be in a different city by dinnertime or you settle in for the night in a sleeper cabin to arrive fresh and ready to explore a new city by morning, expect to savor scenic views while indulging in the art of slow travel aboard these exciting rail journeys through Europe.
Paris - Berlin aboard European Sleeper
Despite achieving 70% average occupancy throughout 2024, French railway company SNCF Voyageurs announced the discontinuation of the Nightjet sleeper train route between Paris and Vienna/Berlin — operated alongside railway partners ÖBB (Austria), Deutsche Bahn (Germany), and SNCB (Belgium) — from December 14, 2025. The French railway company cited subsidy cuts by the French Ministry of Transport and increased expenses for crew and infrastructure as reasons for the decision.
The Nightjet's return was short-lived — France 24 reported that it had only just started running in late 2023, revived after a nine-year hiatus. But some good news awaits those who missed out on the train route: The European Sleeper, a Belgian-Dutch cooperative, is slated to recommence the route in March 2026. The coaches date back to the '90s, but travelers can expect revitalized compartments ranging from Comfort Plus couchettes with breakfast and welcome drinks to budget-friendly six-seater cabins.
Chris Engelsman, European Sleeper's co-founder, told The Guardian that the train line is expected to arrive at Berlin via Brussels and will utilize all its 14 coaches, transporting up to 700 passengers. Ticket reservations begin December 16. However, you may want to pack a midnight snack: The overnight route will not initially offer dining car service.
Basel - Copenhagen - Malmö aboard SBB
Swapping the Swiss Alps for Scandinavian landscapes is as easy as boarding the EuroNight train, an exciting new route slated to run from April 15, 2026. The route makes its way north from Switzerland's Basel SBB all the way to Malmö, Sweden, marking brief stops at several Germany cities (including Frankfurt and Hamburg) and the outskirts of Copenhagen along the way.
The train is operated by the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) in collaboration with RDC Germany. There will be three weekly departures in both directions, with northbound and southbound routes departing on alternate days except for Tuesday. A maximum of 350 passengers can board each train; travelers can hunker down for the night in compartments with beds, couchettes, or standard seats. And when tackling a 16-hour, 870-mile journey, the choice in class cars could make the difference between a good night's sleep and an aching back.
As a high-risk venture subject to challenging operation, personnel, and logistical issues, EuroNight depends on financial backing from the Swiss Confederation under the CO2 Act, which is, at the time of writing, currently awaiting parliamentary approval. And what if the promised 47 million Swiss francs budget is rejected by the Swiss Parliament? Night owls will have to wave goodbye to the Swiss-Scandinavian train adventure. "In this case, SBB will inform customers as soon as possible and refund all tickets already purchased," states an SBB News press release.
Milan - Munich/Rome - Munich aboard Frecciarossa
Italian railway company Trenitalia is expanding its Frecciarossa fleet to Austria and Germany with departures from Milan and Rome in 2026, an exciting new chapter in train travel made possible with the collaboration of Germany's Deutsche Bahn (DB) and Austria's ÖBB. The direct journey is made possible by the Frecciarossa 1000's compatibility with the power supply and signaling systems of neighboring countries' rail networks, which ensures smooth travel between borders. But the vision doesn't stop at Munich: By December 2028, the Italian railway has its sights set on integrating Berlin and Naples to the route.
The anticipated six-and-a-half-hour Milan to Munich journey will connect a handful of amazing Italian cities — Brescia, Verona, Rovereto, Trento, and Bolzano — and mark a stop at Innsbruck before arriving in Munich. Meanwhile, the eight-and-a-half-hour journey from Rome to Munich adds Florence, Bologna, Verona, and a few other stops to the itinerary. The completion of the Brenner Base Tunnel, a 34-mile tunnel linking Italy's Fortezza and Austria's Innsbruck, will shave another hour off the overall routes.
Once in Munich, the sustainability ethos continues: This German city is best explored on foot, being one of the world's most charming and walkable European cities. Travelers can spend leisurely weekends discovering Munich's old town, beer halls, and palaces before retracing their route back to Italy.
Prague - Berlin - Copenhagen aboard ComfortJet
A new high-speed train route will open between Prague and Copenhagen by way of Berlin aboard ComfortJet, Czech Railway's newest long-distance train. Slated to start operations in May 2026, travelers get to take in the passing landscape from their train windows during the 11-hour journey from Prague to Copenhagen. The route plans to include stops in Dresden and Hamburg as well.
Seating 555 passengers, ComfortJet trains feature amenities including a dining car, bike storage areas, onboard Wi-Fi, a children's cinema, and adjustable seats. To enhance mobile phone connectivity during the trip, the train windows are radio frequency-transparent.
This partnership between Deutsche Bahn (DB), Danish Railways (DSB), and Czech railway České dráhy (ČD) is yet another win for the European Commission-supported initiative aimed at promoting sustainable travel across the continent. According to Apostolos Tzitzikostas, the European Commission's Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism, the initiative is "breaking down barriers, mobilizing investments for modern infrastructure, and making cross-border rail the backbone of a carbon-neutral, competitive, and secure Europe."
Seville - Madrid aboard the Al Andalus
Willing to splurge on a week of luxurious slow travel through Spain? Then hop aboard the Al Andalus train, where you'll be whisked away on a sumptuous seven-day cultural journey from Madrid to Seville (or vice versa) — a voyage steeped in style, luxury, and old-world charm. The itinerary includes visits to the mosque-cathedral of Córdoba, the historic UNESCO World Heritage city of Cáceres, and the medieval architecture of Toledo, among others. The trains are parked at designated stations each evening, allowing passengers to explore each stop at their own leisure before heading back to the train's suites for the night.
Once used by British royalty for traveling around France, the historic carriages — boasting Belle Époque interiors — have been retrofitted with modern amenities such as air-conditioning, heating, and full private bathrooms. Four carriages serve as dedicated lounge areas for mingling and dining with fellow passengers.
Operated by Spain's railway Renfe, this luxurious week-long trip has only two to four monthly departure dates from April to October 2026 and is available to reserve now, in case you're wondering how far in advance you should be booking these tickets. Sure, it's an undeniable splurge at €6,600 (roughly $7,600) for a Grand Class Room and €7,900 (about $9,100) for a Deluxe Suite, but traversing Spain's most beautiful landscapes aboard a historically significant train may just be worth every penny.